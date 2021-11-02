SPORTS
Newcastle expect to appoint Unai Emery as manager before Brighton clash
NEWCASTLE have opened talks with Unai Emery over the Spaniard becoming their new boss.
And he could be in place by the time they play Brighton this weekend.
The Magpies have spent the last fortnight on the hunt for Steve Bruce’s successor.
Toon bosses have narrowed their shortlist down to two names; Emery and Eddie Howe.
Ex-Arsenal boss Emery has emerged as their leading contender, with talks now progressing.
Should Newcastle convince him to join, Villarreal will be owed £5.1million in compensation.
His current deal with the LaLiga side runs until 2023 – but the Magpies are confident that they will convince him to join.
They believe that they will have the 49-year-old in place for this weekend’s clash with Brighton.
The Toon will have to pay Emery the sort of salary he was earning at Arsenal to lure him to St James’ Park.
Emery joined the Gunners in 2018, succeeding Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.
But he was sacked by the North Londoners in November 2019 following a difficult spell.
He has since rebuilt his reputation with Villarreal, most notably winning the Europa League last season – beating Manchester United in the final.
His side haven’t had a good start to this season, however, sitting 13th in LaLiga having won just two of their opening 13 games.
Newcastle have been linked with a number of bosses, including Frank Lampard and Paulo Fonseca.
But Emery is the man they have identified to steer them away from the relegation zone before taking them towards the European places.
Should he turn them down, however, they will reportedly turn to Howe – who has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth at the end of the 2019-20 season.
Tottenham confirm Antonio Conte as their new manager on £13m
Antonio Conte has been confirmed as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, signing a contract until 2023 with an option to extend.
The 52-year-old Italian is already familiar with some members of the Spurs hierarchy, having worked closely with sporting director Fabio Paratici while the pair were at Juventus.
Conte is well-versed in the rigours of the English top-flight from his time at Chelsea, where he won a Premier League title in 2017.
The former Blues boss arrives after guiding Inter Milan to their first Serie A title for 11 years, ending nine years of Juventus dominance in the process.
Conte has signed a contract until 2023, with an option to extend ( Image: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)
Despite his overwhelming success at the San Siro Conte left the club after just two years following a dispute with the board over transfers for the following season.
Ronaldo finally reacts to Man United’s embarrassing defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his Manchester United teammates were at the receiving end of a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and Old Trafford.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played all 90 minutes as the plaudits went to Mohamed Salah who scored a hat-trick .
The 36-year-old scored a brilliant individual effort in the second half but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it for an offside.
It was a bad day at the office for United as Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated most part of the game to remain unbeaten in seven meetings against the Red Devils since he became Liverpool manager.
On the other hand, Ronaldo made a motivational post on his Instagram handle apologizing to fans and urged his teammates to move on from the embarrassing defeat.
Real Madrid triumph in first Clasico of the season
Real Madrid beat Barcelona in a new-look El Clasico to go top of La Liga and leave Ronald Koeman’s side down in eighth in the table.
It was the first Clasico without Barca icon Lionel Messi or Real legend Sergio Ramos – who both joined Paris St-Germain in the summer – since 2004.
David Alaba started and finished a counter for Real’s first and Lucas Vazquez scored a second in injury time.
Sergio Aguero scored his first Barca goal but it was almost the last kick.
Alaba’s goal was the best of the game. The former Bayern Munich defender won the ball from Barca striker Memphis Depay on the edge of his box before starting a counter-attack.
He finished it off by running onto Rodrygo’s pass before slamming a shot across home keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the far corner.
It was his first goal for Real Madrid, who he joined in the summer, on his El Clasico debut.
The final two goals came in injury time with Vazquez tapping in after Marco Asensio’s shot was saved by Ter Stegen.
Substitute Aguero buried Sergino Dest’s cross, in what was only Barcelona’s second shot on target, but the final whistle went seconds later.
