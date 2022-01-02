SPORTS
Newcastle contact Arsenal over signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan-to-buy deal
Newcastle want Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan – with a view to a £20million summer deal.
The relegation-threatened Magpies have sounded out the Gunners about taking the 32-year-old striker for the rest of the season including an option to make the move permanent.
Aubameyang’s Arsenal days look to be numbered after he was stripped of the captaincy by boss Mikel Arteta last month for an alleged breach of discipline.
The Gabon star, who is now away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, has been banished from the first team and hasn’t figured since the 2-1 defeat at Everton on December 6.
Arteta allowed him to leave the Gunners early for the tournament as there was little chance of him figuring in the squad for Saturday’s clash with Manchester City, which Arsenal lost 2-1.
Aubameyang seems unlikely to play for the club again, and could become the first marquee signing of the new Magpies ownership, as Eddie Howe’s side continue to battle against relegation at the foot of the Premier League.
Many see the January transfer window as crucial to Newcastle’s chances of surviving the drop, with attack a particular area of concern following injuries to Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin in the recent draw with Manchester United.
Speaking about potential transfers last month, Howe said: “Wait and see, I can’t give you promises on that at the moment.
“As I’ve said before, there’s people above me who are working and looking at that. My focus is the team. A lot of games coming up and that is where it has to be.
“But we’ll wait and see. January, as I said many many times, is notoriously difficult to predict and to have a clear plan at this moment is still virtually impossible because there’s twists and turns to come.
“The group of players we have here is my and has been my main focus, will continue to be my main focus because as you say, getting the best out of every single one of those players is the key to us staying up.”
SPORTS
“I’M NOT HAPPY!” Ronaldo makes New Year vow as he admits no-one at Man Utd is satisfied with performances
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a pointed message to the Manchester United dressing room, admitting he is not happy and that now must be the turning point.
The 36-year-old is back in England for the first time in a decade, having completed an emotional Old Trafford return at the end of the summer window.
And individually, the move has gone swimmingly, scoring 14 times in 20 appearances since leaving Juventus.
But collectively United have struggled, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job after a torrid run of form in November.
Ralf Rangnick has since come in and steadied the ship, but it looks like a season of battling for the top four, rather than the title chase Ronaldo envisioned.
And the Portuguese icon revealed that 2021 had been a difficult year with the upheaval of moving clubs and the difficulties his new side have faced on the pitch.
“2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Two different clubs and five different coaches. One Euro Final Stage played with my National Team and one World Cup Qualification left pending for 2022.
“At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Série A Top Scorer.
“For Portugal, becoming the Euro Top Scorer was also a high point this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career.
“But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man. United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that.
“We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.”
Ronaldo then urged his team-mates to use the new year as the perfect opportunity to start afresh and right the wrongs from the first half of the campaign.
He continued: “Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality.
“Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs!
“Join us, we’re counting on all of you! Happy New Year and see you soon!”
Ronaldo and his Red Devil team-mates will be back in action on January 3, when they take on Wolves at Old Trafford, before a full week off gives Rangnick valuable time on the Carrington training pitches.
SPORTS
Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea after positive Covid test
Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Reds boss reported mild symptoms ahead of the match, and is now isolating.
Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders will take charge of the side, although three members of the club’s backroom staff have also tested positive and will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.
Klopp addressed the media ahead of the match on Friday, saying that three players had also tested positive and would miss the fixture.
The club have confirmed that no further players had tested positive since that round of testing though, and they have not expressed a desire to try and get the match postponed.
“It is not so cool at the moment,” Klopp told the press on Friday.
“I’m not able to say who [has tested positive] but it will be pretty clear on the teamsheet the day after tomorrow.
“Postponement? Not yet but we’ve never had this outbreak. It’s more every day another one, a few staff. It feels like a lottery.”
Liverpool have been hit hard by Covid cases in recent weeks, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all testing positive and missing recent fixtures against Newcastle and Tottenham.
Their Boxing Day clash with Leeds United was also called off due to positive cases at Leeds.
Liverpool go into the crucial clash at Chelsea seeking to recover following their 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday, with the hosts also suffering from their own illness and injury issues.
SPORTS
Romelu Lukaku hits out at Thomas Tuchel over current Chelsea situation
Romelu Lukaku declared he is “not happy” at Chelsea and aimed a swipe at Thomas Tuchel’s tactics as the crisis at Stamford Bridge intensifies in a recent interview.
Lukaku, 28, joined the Blues in a club-record £97.5million transfer from Inter Milan less than five months ago but he is already dreaming of a return to the Italian giants in the future and regrets the nature of his San Siro exit.
The Belgian has been a hit when available this season, scoring five goals in eight Premier League starts.
However, Lukaku’s impact has been limited by injuries and coronavirus, while Chelsea manager Tuchel has frequently left him out of the starting XI even when he has been available.
The former Manchester United and Everton striker opened the scoring in Wednesday’s clash with Brighton but was disconsolate after Chelsea threw away victory at the death to drop points for the third time in four games and give up more ground in the title race.
In an explosive interview with Sky Sport Italia, believed to have been held a few weeks ago, Lukaku vented his frustrations with his current responsibilities under Tuchel and repeatedly admitted his unhappiness with “the situation” at Stamford Bridge.
He said: “Physically I’m fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal.
“I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional.
“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.”
The first quotes from Lukaku’s bombshell interview have emerged just days after he demanded more “clarity” from Tuchel due to uncertainty over his role in the Chelsea attack.
He also opened up on his lingering regret about the way in which he departed Inter before promising he would return to the Nerazzurri in the future.
“I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this,” he added.
“How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.
“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.
“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.”
