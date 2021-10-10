SPORTS
Newcastle are plotting a transfer raid for four key Manchester United players
Newcastle United are looking to raid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad during the January transfer window.
The Magpies are expected to part ways with a significant amount of cash this winter after they were bought by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for £305million.
It is believed the club have identified four Manchester United players to sign after they struggled to cement a regular place in the Red Devils’ starting XI.
Newcastle are plotting potential moves for Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly.
Van de Beek’s Manchester United’s experience has been far from what he expected – having managed just five minutes of Premier League game time.
Therefore, the 24-year-old – who was keen on a loan move to Everton – could snap up the opportunity to join Newcastle.
Lingard is another play that could be interested in leaving Old Trafford during the winter transfer window.
Lingard’s peak performances for United in the 2017-18 campaign. He scored 13 goals and played a pivotal role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-final in Russia.
However, he then experienced two mediocre seasons and was subsequently sent on loan to West Ham. During his time there he scored nine goals and registered five assists in just 16 matches.
Having helped the Hammers qualify for Europe, Lingard was open to rejoining West Ham on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window.
However, he was assured by Solskjaer that he was part of his first-team plans and decided to stay at Old Trafford. Since then he has struggled to feature.
Martial is another player that could walk out the door this winter. The 25-year-old struggled to make an impact last season after falling out of form, scoring just seven goals in 36 games, and has largely featured off the bench this term.
As a result, he has been given the green light to search for a new club. However, should Newcastle go ahead with a move for the forward, they will have to part ways with £40m due to United’s hefty price tag.
France win UEFA Nations League with Mbappe goal
World Cup champions, France have won the UEFA Nations League, edging Spain 2-1, in a tense and thrilling final in Turin.
Spain were dominant in the two halves, winning 60 percent of possession, but France found a way to beat them.
Just when Spain were rejoicing after Oyarzabal gave them the lead in the 64th minute, Benzema produced a magical shot in the 66th to cancel the advantage.
Fourteen minutes, Kylian Mbappe latching on a clinical pass by Theo Hernandez, rounded up the keeper to slot in the winner, albeit a controversial.
Replays showed Mbappe was some fraction offside, sandwiched in between defenders, but the centre referee Anthony Taylor allowed the goal to stand.
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another international record
Another international break means another international record for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 36-year-old star setting another unfathomable feat against Qatar.
Portugal faced the holders of the 2022 World Cup in a friendly on Saturday, and Ronaldo was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring, as Qatar became the 46th different country that the Manchester United star has scored against.
The latest record comes a month after Ronaldo became the top all-time mens international goalscorer thanks to a brace against the Republic of Ireland, as the Portuguese star continues to reach new heights.
Ronaldo continues to storm the international scene despite playing at the age of 36, an age where most professionals usually surrender their international duties many years prior, let alone performing at the top level domestically.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s latest accomplishment adds to his record breaking goal tally, and record breaking number of appearances by a European, making 180 for Portugal throughout his career.
Ronaldo’s opener helped Portugal on to a 3-0 victory over Qatar, as Jose Fonte and Andre Silva also found the net to wrap up a comfortable night in the Algarve, but the United star took the headlines as expected.
Diogo Dalot was the assist maker for Ronaldo, a stat that will excite United fans even more as the pair look to strike up a partnership while away on international duty, with the Portuguese defender providing excellent back-up for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.
‘I nearly broke my ankle’: Tyson Fury reveals he injured himself after knocking Deontay Wilder down in the third round during his stunning KO victory
Tyson Fury has revealed he nearly broke his ankle after knocking Deontay Wilder down in the third round of their scintillating trilogy bout in Las Vegas.
The Gypsy King retained his WBC title with a stunning stoppage, flooring the American on three occasions before finally ending the contest with an emphatic blow in the 11th round.
Fury himself hit the canvas on two occasions, both in the fourth round, but once again showed his miraculous powers of recovery to regain his composure and ultimately dominate his way to victory.
After sending a weary-looking Wilder to the canvas in the third round, Fury noticeably tripped over his ankle, subsequently revealing he did in fact suffer an injury.
‘When I hit him with an uppercut, bang in the first (third) round, dropped him, I nearly broke my ankle,’ Fury said, as per iFL TV. ‘I went over on my ankle, my ankle’s hurt.’
Though falling to a second-straight defeat to the Brit, Wilder has received plenty of praise for his chin and heart following a gutsy display, in which the Bronze Bomber demonstrated his ferocious power once more.
Of those to praise Wilder was Fury’s brother Shane, who said: ‘You’ve got to take your hat off to him, whether he’s a good sportsman or not, as he took some thunderous punchers and he just wouldn’t go.’
Fury disputed that claim, however, insisting it was a matter of when, not if, his opponent would fall.
‘He would go,’ Fury said. ‘It was only a matter of time before he went. He went down first and he went down last and that’s all she wrote.’
The Gypsy King, who went across the ring to console Wilder after his victory, also slammed the post-fight behavior of his opponent, adding to the comments he made in the ring in the immediate aftermath.
‘I went to say well done to him and he wouldn’t have any of it, the man’s a sore loser and a proper s***house.
‘That’s a true heart of a cowardly man, when he won’t shake a better man’s hand. Not once but three times I’ve beaten him.’
Though claiming another stunning win over Wilder and furthering his reputation as the No1 in the heavyweight division, Fury insisted it wasn’t his best performance.
He said: ‘Today wasn’t my greatest night. Two years out the ring, wasn’t all there completely. But I still did enough to be victorious and showed heart and b****s like a lion again.’
He also insisted that his long-term rivalry with Wilder has now officially come to an end.
‘Me and Wilder’s saga is done now, done for good,’ Fury said during his post-fight press conference.
‘It was definitely a historic trilogy for sure, it swung both ways and both fighters had the opportunity to seize the moment.
‘It was just that I showed the initiative, dug deeper and wanted it more. At the end of the day, when it comes down to that sort of fight, it’s who’s willing to push further – and I wasn’t willing to let it go to the scorecards. I was definitely trying for a knockout.’
