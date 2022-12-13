New Zealand bans cigarettes smoking for future generations

New Zealand will pass legislation for a near-total tobacco ban from 2023.

BBC has reported that, a legislation passed by the country’s parliament on Tuesday indicated that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products.

By implication, the number of people who have the means to buy tobacco will drastically shrink each year.

New Zealand’s Minister Health Dr. Ayesha Verrall, who introduced the bill, said it was a step “towards a smoke-free future”.

She added that the bill was designed to limit the number of retailers able to sell smoked tobacco products to 600 nationwide – down from 6,000 currently – and reduce nicotine levels in products to make them less addictive.

According to the Health Minister thousands of people in the country will live longer and healthier lives.

Latest statistics released by the government in New Zealand showed that smoking rate is already at historic lows, with just 8% of adults smoking daily this year, down from 9.4% last year.