Monday, January 1, 2024
New Year: Tinubu promises new minimum wage for workers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his New Year message to Nigerians.

He promised that his administration will implement a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers in 2024.

Tinubu disclosed this in his New Year broadcast to Nigerians on Monday.

According to him, the economic challenges Nigerians are facing occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate reforms will soon be a thing of the past.

He assured that his government is committed to ensuring the security of all Nigerians.

“Every decision, every trip outside the shore of our land has been undertaken since my assumption of office on May 29th 2023 has been made in the country’s best interest.

“I will fight every obstacle that hinders business in Nigeria.”

“We will implement a new national minimum for Nigerian workers in this new year,” he said.

 

