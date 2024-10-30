The highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano – on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul – has been set for a catchweight of 138lbs in the upcoming month, creating significant buzz in the boxing world.

Their initial encounter in 2022 saw Taylor narrowly secure victory via a split decision. While some voices within the boxing community argued that Serrano might have done enough to clinch the win, the upcoming bout will provide an opportunity for an unequivocal conclusion.

At age 38, Katie Taylor is heading into this fight following her recent triumph over Chantelle Cameron, which not only marked her revenge against the Brit but also solidified her status as a two-weight undisputed world champion. On the other side, ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano delivered an emphatic performance by taking down Stevie Morgan with a knockout last July.

As they gear up for their super-lightweight title bout next month, it was expected to take place at the division’s standard 140lbs. However, Taylor has now confirmed a slight weight adjustment.

In an interview with the Irish Mirror, Taylor said: “I think we’re probably the same size to be honest. The fight has actually been made at 138, it’s a catchweight, but I think if you look at myself and Serrano we’re the same size.