The highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano – on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul – has been set for a catchweight of 138lbs in the upcoming month, creating significant buzz in the boxing world.
Their initial encounter in 2022 saw Taylor narrowly secure victory via a split decision. While some voices within the boxing community argued that Serrano might have done enough to clinch the win, the upcoming bout will provide an opportunity for an unequivocal conclusion.
At age 38, Katie Taylor is heading into this fight following her recent triumph over Chantelle Cameron, which not only marked her revenge against the Brit but also solidified her status as a two-weight undisputed world champion. On the other side, ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano delivered an emphatic performance by taking down Stevie Morgan with a knockout last July.
As they gear up for their super-lightweight title bout next month, it was expected to take place at the division’s standard 140lbs. However, Taylor has now confirmed a slight weight adjustment.
In an interview with the Irish Mirror, Taylor said: “I think we’re probably the same size to be honest. The fight has actually been made at 138, it’s a catchweight, but I think if you look at myself and Serrano we’re the same size.
“I could make 126lbs as well if I tried. I don’t think she’s looked too well at that weight for the last few fights. She looks drained for making that weight so I don’t know if it’s any advantage or not, but I certainly feel good at this weight, I feel strong at this weight.”
Recently, Taylor has spoken out about the speculation over her future in boxing, especially after celebrating her 38th birthday last July. The fighter from Bray is adamant that she’s not hanging up her gloves just yet.
Speaking to Off The Ball, she said: “Yeah I think that part of my life doesn’t phase me. Once I give up the gloves and give up the sport I’m going to be very satisfied that I’ve given it everything that I could over these last few years.
“I’ve given my life to the sport really – both as a pro and as an amateur. From the first time I laced up a pair of gloves at 9 or 10 I have loved every single moment of it. I’ve learned so much about myself and the highs and lows of sport.
“But all of those moments have led me to this moment as well. So I’m super excited to see what’s going to happen on November 15. But when it’s time to step away from the sport I think I’m going to enjoy that part of my life as well.”
