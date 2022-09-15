POLITICS
New polls predict Obi as winner of 2023 presidential election
A nationwide opinion poll conducted in early September has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi will emerge as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
In a statement issued Thursday and signed by the President & Founder of Anap Foundation, Mr. Atedo Peterside said the polls were conducted in all the six geo-political zones.
Peterside said the opinion polls were commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited.
He added that the polls showed a substantially close race between Obi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
It pointed out that September 2022 polls were inconclusive in terms of establishing a clear winner, as the undecided voters are large enough to turn the tables.
It, however, said Anap Foundation has concluded that the trends are clear enough to establish the front runners, saying subsequent polls would concentrate on the four leading candidates only.
The statement reads: “All other contestants polled results that are statistically insignificant. The results showed a significant lead for Mr. Peter Obi with 21% of voters proposing to vote for him if the presidential election were to be conducted today and 13% each proposing to vote for Asiwayu Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar who are both tied in second place. Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him.
“Mr. Peter Obi’s 8 percentage point lead at this early stage is significant but not sufficient to separate him completely from a leading pack of candidates scoring 21%, 13% and 13% respectively.
“Running significantly behind the leading pack is Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who is the lone outsider i.e. a “dark horse” in the race.”
The polls revealed that undecided voters and those who preferred not to reveal their preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32% and 15% respectively; while the gender split of undecided voters showed that 39% of women are undecided versus 27% of male voters.
It said subsequent polls will focus on the four leading presidential aspirants.
POLITICS
2023: APC dismisses NOI polls, says it’s going to win presidential election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has called on NOI polls limited to stop polluting the political system with irresponsible, unscientific and biased polls.
The nationwide polls conducted in early September predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi will emerge as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
The Director of Media and Publicity of the council, Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued Thursday said the ruling party was unperturbed with what it described as ‘dubious’ NOI polls.
It said the polls conducted by the NOI made wild and incredible permutations on the presidential election.
It said: “The attention of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has been drawn to a poll conducted by the NOI polls which made wild and incredible permutations on the presidential elections.
“We are unperturbed by these dubious and unreliable statistics because our research shows that NOI Polls have been off the mark at critical election periods in recent times.”
The APC PCC said NOI has chosen the preferred candidate and has decided to use fake, dubious statistics to package him to the Nigerian voters.
It added: “We know, as a matter of fact, the owners of NOI and where their political interest lies and wish to advise NOI to stop polluting the political system with irresponsible, unscientific and biased polling so that we don’t expose the puppeteers pulling its strings.”
The PCC said the ruling party was putting every necessary machinery in motion to win the federal elections with a margin that would be too wide to contest.
It said the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu recorded the highest votes of a senator across the country under the Social Democratic Party in July 1992 and would do it on the nationwide scale on February 25, 2023.
POLITICS
Supreme Court affirms Odii Ifeanyi as Ebonyi PDP guber candidate
The Supreme Court has affirmed Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for Ebonyi State in the 2023 general election.
The Apex Court set aside a judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered in favour of Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba on account of illegality.
In a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba and endorsed by other four Justices, the Supreme Court held that the Court of Appeal ought not to have listened to Ogba because he did not obtain leave of court before filing his appeal in the Court of Appeal.
Justice Garba held that since Senator Ogba was not a party to the Federal High Court suit, he ought to have applied and secured permission of the Court of Appeal before joining the matter.
Details later.
POLITICS
Atiku, Wike camp begin legal fireworks on legality of PDP presidential primary
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the camp of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will today (Wednesday) at the Federal High Court in Abuja begin legal fireworks on the legality or otherwise of the primary election that produced Atiku.
The suit was filed by a chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Newgent Ekamon, asking the court to invalidate the victory of Atiku and declare Wike the valid presidential candidate of the PDP.
A hearing notice just sighted indicated that the matter has been slated for definite hearing by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed.
Sources said that some Senior Advocates of Nigeria whose identities are not yet known have been assembled by Wike, while Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, will lead the legal team of Atiku.
The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 also has Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as respondents.
