New LASU VC woos staff, students

The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has urged all members of staff and students to support and cooperate with her administration for peace to continue to reign in the institution.

She assumed office, yesterday, accompanied by the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof.Oyedamola Oke, and other university management staff.

Students and members of staff gathered in front of the university’s senate building to welcome Olatunji-Bello with songs to express their joy over her appointment.

After months of heightened expectations by stakeholders, the governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on September 16 appointed Olatunji-Bello as the ninth Substantive Vice Chancellor of LASU.

Olatunji-Bello, while addressing the staff and students, sought their support for peace to continue to reign for the good of the university.

“Staffs and students welfare are uppermost on my mind, and this administration will create more opportunities for everyone’s advancement.

“Your welfare is important to me, we will ensure that the learning environment is conducive and competitive by providing infrastructure.

“We will also ensure that university scholars awards are revamped, all university scholars will get 50 per cent refund of their school fees yearly. The new slogan is now: “We Are LASU, We Are Great,” Olatunji-Bello said.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities – Lagos State University (ASUU-LASU) has urged the new VC to reconcile all aggrieved members of staff who might have been offended in the process of her selection. ASUU-LASU Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, in a statement, said the reconciliation became necessary to avoid any victimisation or tyranny between the academic and the non-academic staff of the institution.

“We are convinced that it is under such an atmosphere of peace that the great achievements we have recorded over the years will be improved upon,” he said.