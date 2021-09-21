NEWS
New LASU VC woos staff, students
The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has urged all members of staff and students to support and cooperate with her administration for peace to continue to reign in the institution.
She assumed office, yesterday, accompanied by the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof.Oyedamola Oke, and other university management staff.
Students and members of staff gathered in front of the university’s senate building to welcome Olatunji-Bello with songs to express their joy over her appointment.
After months of heightened expectations by stakeholders, the governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on September 16 appointed Olatunji-Bello as the ninth Substantive Vice Chancellor of LASU.
Olatunji-Bello, while addressing the staff and students, sought their support for peace to continue to reign for the good of the university.
“Staffs and students welfare are uppermost on my mind, and this administration will create more opportunities for everyone’s advancement.
“Your welfare is important to me, we will ensure that the learning environment is conducive and competitive by providing infrastructure.
“We will also ensure that university scholars awards are revamped, all university scholars will get 50 per cent refund of their school fees yearly. The new slogan is now: “We Are LASU, We Are Great,” Olatunji-Bello said.
Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities – Lagos State University (ASUU-LASU) has urged the new VC to reconcile all aggrieved members of staff who might have been offended in the process of her selection. ASUU-LASU Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, in a statement, said the reconciliation became necessary to avoid any victimisation or tyranny between the academic and the non-academic staff of the institution.
“We are convinced that it is under such an atmosphere of peace that the great achievements we have recorded over the years will be improved upon,” he said.
Storey building collapses in Ondo
One woman has been pulled out dead from the debris of a collapsed storey building in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
The building located at Fanibi junction was said to have collapsed at around 3am when occupants were asleep.
An eyewitness said the body of the deceased was pulled at about 6am while five others have been rescued alive.
Efforts were on to rescue other occupants as at press time.
Details shortly…
Coup attempt fails in Sudan -Report
A coup attempt in Sudan “failed” early Tuesday, state media reported, as the country grapples with a fragile transition since the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir.
Top military and government sources told AFP that the attempt involved a group of officers who were “immediately suspended” after they “failed” to take over the state media building.
“There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it,” state television said, without elaborating.
Senior member of Sudan’s ruling body, Taher Abuhaja, said “an attempt to seize power has been thwarted.”
Another senior ruling body member, Mohamed al-Fekki said: “Everything is under control and the revolution is victorious.”
Traffic appeared to be flowing smoothly in central Khartoum, AFP correspondents reported, including around army headquarters, where protesters staged a mass sit-in that eventually led to Bashir’s ouster in a palace coup.
Security forces did however close the main bridge across the Nile connecting Khartoum to its twin city Omdurman.
– Two years under transition –
Sudan is currently ruled by a transitional government composed of both civilian and military representatives that was installed in the aftermath of Bashir’s April 2019 overthrow and is tasked with overseeing a return to full civilian rule.
The August 2019 power-sharing deal originally provided for the formation of a legislative assembly during a three-year transition, but that period was reset when Sudan signed a peace deal with an alliance of rebel groups last October.
More than two years later, the country remains plagued by chronic economic problems inherited from the Bashir regime as well as deep divisions among the various factions steering the transition.
The promised legislative assembly has yet to materialise.
The government, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has vowed to fix the country’s battered economy and forge peace with rebel groups who fought the Bashir regime.
In recent months, his government has undertaken a series of tough economic reforms to qualify for debt relief from the International Monetary Fund.
The steps, which included slashing subsidies and a managed float of the Sudanese pound, were seen by many Sudanese as too harsh.
How Boko Haram terrorists attacked Kogi prison to free member
Gunmen who recently broke into the correctional centre in Kabba in the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, are Boko Haram terrorists.
A source told SaharaReporters on Monday that after their arrival, the terrorists gave an auto assault rifle to the Chief Imam for the inmates, said to be a Boko Haram commander.
According to the source, the Boko Haram commander, an inmate of the prison, had taken up the role of Chief Imam at the correctional centre, leading other Muslims to prayer.
“It was Boko Haram terrorists that broke into Kabba prison,” the source said.
“The Chief Imam for the inmates is apparently a Boko Haram commander, and when the gunmen arrived, they handed him an auto assault rifle.”
Just a week ago, some gunmen attacked the correctional centre in Kabba, freeing inmates.
The prisoners who were in their hundreds were said to have escaped after the gunmen attacked the prison located along Kabba-Lokoja highway late on Sunday, September 12.
Though security officers comprising 15 soldiers, 10 policemen, and 10 armed guards of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) were at the facility at the time of the attack, the gunmen were able to break into it.
They killed a soldier and a policeman during the attack, Sola Fasure, media adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had said in a statement.
The assailants thereafter set the prisoners free.
The early morning downpour on Monday aided their escape as the building housing the inmates was reportedly submerged by flood.
According to the statement, the Kabba custodial facility had 294 inmates as of the time of the attack, and only 28 inmates did not escape.
It said many of the 266 inmates initially unaccounted for were able to escape after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence.
Later, Sesan Nihi, the Kogi correctional service spokesman said no fewer than 114 inmates from the Kabba Correctional Centre had voluntarily returned or been rearrested.
Nihi was quoted as saying, “We have about 114 inmates back now. Some of the inmates returned themselves but I cannot give a definite figure for that. In fact, two just returned not too long ago. Some of the inmates were brought back by their parents.
“We have a search party with other security agencies to capture the remaining inmates.”
