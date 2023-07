Oyo State Government has declared tomorrow Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year 14425 after Hijrah (AH).

In a statement signed by Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Makinde urged Muslims in the state and across the country to use the occasion for sober reflection.

The governor also enjoined Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and sustainability of the state in particular and the country in general.