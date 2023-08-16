New Exco for DOORT CDA sworn in

A new executive to run the affairs of one of the most vibrant Community Development Associations (CDA) in Lagos State, DOORT CDA in Oshodi, has been inaugurated.

The new Exco members were inaugurated on Wednesday following an election that saw the emergence of Mr. Maruf Yusuf as the new Chairman.

Others in the new Exco of the association, include Mr.Segun Gbenro, 1st Vice-Chairman; Mr. Abayomi James, 2nd Vice-Chairman, Mr. Saheed Oladeinde- General Secretary, Mr. Samuel Ogunlade- Assistant General Secretary; Alhaji Wasiu Yinusa, Treasurer; Alhaji Jamiu, Financial Secretary; Mr. Kabiru Olayinka, Auditor; Mrs. Toyin Ajiboro, Socials, Mr. Soji Makinde, Welfare and Mr Bayo Adebanjo, Public Relations Officer.

Others are Femi Awoyemi, Ex-offcio; Mr. Ayinde, Ex-officio; and Baba Adebanjo, Ex-officio

The new Exco members were inaugurated at the association’s secretariat in Olowokere by the Head of Department (HOD) of Agric and Social Services in Oshodi/Isolo local government, Mr Senami Abayomi

Addressing the newly sworn-in officers, Mr. Abayomi charged them to continue in the path of transparency, probity and accountability.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Yusuf on behalf of the new executive appreciated the residents for the confidence reposed on them and assured a new dawn in the association and community.

The Chairman promised that the new exco shall see to the promotion of the welfare of residents at all times.

He appealed for ideas that would promote efficiency and positive vibes in the association.

Mr Yusuf called on every resident in the five streets making up DOORT to join hands together towards building a much more virile community.

Earlier, the former Chairman, Femi Awoyemi had thanked all residents for their outstanding support.

He charged the new executive members not to rest on their oars, but to strive to take the association to greater strides.

He said his executive council is happy to be leaving the affairs of the community in safe hands, and prayed God to continue to guide the new leaders right.