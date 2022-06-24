CELEBRITIES
New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
New endorsement deal with a popular smartphone brand has left Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage excited.
The 42-year-old singer and mother of one took to her Instagram account to announce her newest endorsement deal in a video.
Explaining the video, she wrote, “This one is highly approved by the No 1 ABG, Your girl is on board with one of the coolest brands ever – Tecno. Show some love to my newest family. I am so excited.”
Savage is currently on a tour of cities in the United States of America to promote her ‘Water and Garri’ EP.
CELEBRITIES
Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change
Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson.
According to court documents on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes.
Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday.
The teen listed her name change reason as “gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father [Elon] in any way, shape or form.”
Musk, 50, previously claimed he supported transgender issues. However, he came under fire in 2020 for criticizing the use of preferred pronouns.
“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he tweeted at the time, adding, “Pronouns suck.”
On the other hand, mom Justine expressed how proud she was that Vivian was living authentically, quoting her on Twitter.
“‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18-year-old said to me,” Wilson, 49, wrote after news of Vivian’s gender and name change petition began circulating online.
She then continued the conversation, quoting the child as saying, “I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.”
Wilson then told the teen, “I’m very proud of you,” to which Vivian replied, “I’m proud of myself!”
In addition to Vivian, Musk shares the teen’s 18-year-old twin brother, Griffin, with ex-wife Justine, along with 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.
The SpaceX founder also has two children with ex-girlfriend Grimes — son X AE A-XII, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 6 months.
CELEBRITIES
Yoruba actor, Baba Atoli is dead
Yoruba actor, Olaniyi Raji, also known as Baba Atoli, is dead.
The death of the veteran actor was announced by his colleague, Foluke Daramola in a post on Instagram on Thursday.
Daramola shared the deceased photo with the caption: “Sad we lost Baba Atoli. Such a shame.”
Friends and family of Baba Atoli also took to social media to mourn him.
Before his death, Baba Atoli begged for financial support following an illness.
In a video posted on Youtube, Baba Atoli called on the national president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for support.
CELEBRITIES
Tupac Shakur’s family opens LA pop-up restaurant in honor of late rapper
Even though he’s not with us anymore, Tupac Shakur’s legacy continues to live on.
When not making hit records, Shakur, who died in 1996, imagined owning an eatery called the Powamekka Café, which he meticulously detailed on a page of yellow-lined paper in a notebook.
Now, the late rapper’s family opened a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles of the same name and is set to welcome diners until June 30.
The restaurant, which is an entity of Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen, serves lunch and dinner, and its menu features the “Changes” hitmaker’s favorite dishes, including fried chicken wings and meatloaf.
The “California Love” rapper came up with the concept before his murder nearly 26 years ago – which remains unsolved. In September 1996, Shakur was hit four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later at the age of 25.
In a handwritten note found by family members, Tupac wanted the cafe to be a place for “divaz” and “playaz.” His family shared an image of the said note on Instagram.
Tupac also wrote that he wanted his restaurant to be “a passionate paradise 4 people with power 2 play and parlay,” which would be “the perfect hideout 4 those who wish 2 escape the world’z cold reality.”
According to Eater Los Angeles, the pop-up eatery already appeared in Fresno, Calif., and New York City in past years.
