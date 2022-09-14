CELEBRITIES
New couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted at NYFW party
We should warn you: If you see any wormholes or tears in the space-time continuum open up at Gristedes, it’s because Leonardo DiCaprio is gettin’ jiggy with one of the iron laws of celebrity physics.
The “Titanic” star, who famously only dates people until they’re 25, is in a relationship with a woman who is a crone-like 27 year old.
DiCaprio — eternal paramour to those who still have to pay the “young driver” surcharge to rent a car — has broken Leonardo’s Law by coupling up with model Gigi Hadid.
While Hadid has been busy this week, taking the runway for Vogue World and attending The Daily’s Fashion Media Awards, she has made time to meet up with her new man.
The pair — DiGi, perhaps? — were spotted hanging out at an exclusive party thrown by DiCaprio’s pal Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft in Soho on Saturday night.
“Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table,” says a spy. The source says the group watched Diplo deejay and caught a performance by rapper Kodak Black.
We hear Carmelo Anthony, Duckie Thot, Venus Williams, and Irina Shayk were also at the Thompson Street bash, which took place on the top two floors.
Word of Hadid and DiCaprio’s courtship has been swirling for months.
Rumors began after they were seen hanging out together at the opening of hospitality guru Akiva’s swanky new members-only club, the Ned, back in July.
Another source said he saw DiCaprio and Hadid hanging out together at the chic, private spot in August.
This week, People reported this week that DiCaprio and Hadid are “getting to know each other.” We can assure you they’re already plenty familiar.
Aside from being over 25, Hadid will be a new type for DiCaprio in other ways. The pretty model is also a mother, and has baby girl Khai with singer Zayn Malik, whom she split from in October. Also, in contrast to his exes who seem always to be available for a nice multi-month vacation, seems incredibly busy. She has a red hot career and just launched her own clothing line, Guest in Residence.
DiCaprio recently split with model Camila Morrone after four years together. It is unknown when they broke up or why.
Morrone had just turned 25, causing the Internet to roast the actor who seemed to follow the same life motto as Matthew McConaughey’s character in “Dazed and Confused”: “I get older, they stay the same age.”
“The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today,” wrote one Twitter user.
Page Six recently spotted him bro-ing out with his posse in Malibu, the Hamptons, and again, back at the Ned.
A scenester source recently told us, “Leo has been out every night partying.”
(DiCaprio was spotted at the Ned again on Sunday, without Gigi, for a Flaunt magazine party that had a performance by Latto.)
The pair have known each other for a while. They were first spotted hanging out with a group that included sis Bella and Kendall Jenner at Art Basel in Miami in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
‘Selling Sunset’ star Vanessa Villela marries Nick Hardy
And they drove off into the sunset!
“Selling Sunset” star Vanessa Villela wed Nick Hardy in a “magical and cinematic” ceremony at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego on Sept. 3.
“We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story,” the couple told Brides magazine.
The 44-year old real estate agent wore three different gowns for her big day, starting with a strapless lace ball gown from Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle while strings played the classic “Canon in D.”
The fairytale moment was enough to bring Hardy to tears.
“Turning around and seeing Vanessa walk down the aisle for the first time took my breath away. I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn’t fall over,” the creative director and photographer, who wore a custom black tuxedo, remembered from the emotional ceremony.
The pair tied the knot during the lavish outdoor ceremony in front of 69 of their closest friends and family – but not without a slight hiccup.
“When the rings were requested, no one knew who had them!” the newlyweds told the outlet. “The ceremony stopped and the flower girls appeared from the back. They arrived, but they didn’t have the rings. At that point the page boy, Lucas St John ran out shouting, ‘I have the rings!’ He walked down the aisle holding a custom-made golden crystallized box by Elena Honch from the Ukraine containing both.”
After the pair exchanged rings and said their vows, they released two white doves as a symbol of their love.
During the reception, the reality star changed into a dazzling gown from For Love Bridal as the pair shared their first dance to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion.
For her final look of the night, the bride changed into an embellished custom-made gown by Charbel Karam Haute Couture with a matching diamond tiara as the wedding-goers danced the night away.
Hardy proposed to Villela at Griffith Observatory in January 2022 after one year of dating.
In a strange turn of events, the reality star returned the favor eight months later when she got down on one knee to propose to Hardy herself.
“Surprise proposal for my prince 🤴🏻,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the romantic moment. “I believe in showing your love to your man in the same way they do for women, I believe they should feel the same magic and love😍 so as our wedding is getting closer I proposed to my love, the man of my dreams.❤️”
Villela joined the hit Netflix series in November ahead of its fourth season. She previously starred in numerous telenovelas, an experience that helped her prepare for her job at the Oppenheim Group.
CELEBRITIES
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney call off divorce
Michelle Branch is no longer saying “goodbye to you” to her husband Patrick Carney.
The “Everywhere” singer, 39, and Black Keys drummer, 42, called off their divorce and filed an order of reconciliation, according to court records obtained by Page Six on Tuesday.
Per the documents, Branch and Carney have agreed to work on their marriage for six months, at which point they will then decide whether to “reinstitute” the divorce proceedings or dismiss them for good.
A reason for the reconciliation was not given and reps for the musicians did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.
The decision to get back together may come as a shock given the couple’s tumultuous history over the summer that consisted of cheating allegations and domestic violence claims.
In early August, Branch announced that she and Carney were separating and told TMZ at the time that she was “totally devastated” over the split.
“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” the mother of two – who shares son Rhys James, 4, and 7-month-old daughter, Willie, with Carney – added.
Branch was then arrested the next day following a possible domestic violence disturbance.
Court documents Page Six obtained at the time showed the “Are You Happy Now?” singer admitted to slapping the rocker “in the facial area one to two times.”
The case, however, was later dismissed after both parties reached a settlement.
Branch filed for divorce just a few days after her arrest, alleging on Twitter that Carney had cheated on her while she was at home with their newborn.
Court records show that Branch and Carney’s divorce was dismissed “without prejudice,” which means it can be processed again at any time.
“During the period of suspension the parties may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife,” the documents also state.
Aside from Carney, Branch was previously married to Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2015. They share a 17-year-old daughter named Owen Isabelle.
Carney, for his part, has been married twice before: to Denise Grollmus from 2007 to 2009, and Emily Ward from 2012 to 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Rosie O’Donnell ‘in love’ with new girlfriend Aimee Hauer
Rosie O’Donnell revealed she’s in love with her new girlfriend whom she met through TikTok.
“I watched her little videos and every time I saw her I would smile and (be) like, ‘This woman is perfect. Look at her, she’s so happy and enthusiastic and bright and she has a light coming from her,’” O’Donnell, 60, gushed Monday on “The Howard Stern Show.”
The “View” alum said she has never contacted anyone she’s wanted to date through the social media app, but couldn’t resist Hauer and sent her a direct message.
“I thought maybe we would be friends, I said, ‘You’re very beautiful, I love your look,’ and 10 days later she wrote me back a little video. she was singing a song,” the actress explained.
O’Donnell added that the couple are taking things slow, but, “I’m in love, I am. she’s really kind and wonderful.”
“I like the pace that we’re going at, it’s not a U-Haul situation,” she quipped.
O’Donnell also shared that her new love, who has 23 tattoos, is “very, very sexy to me.”
Hauer and the former talk show host became Instagram-official on June 1 — the first day of Pride Month — and made their red carpet debut a month later at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles.
Hauer revealed on the “Lesbian Speaking” podcast last year that she was raised as a strict Mormon in Idaho. She got married at age 21 and welcomed a daughter named Izzie. Five years later, she got divorced and underwent a brutal nearly decade-long court battle before winning full custody. She also has a son.
O’Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter, with whom she shares children Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, Blake, 22, and Vivienne, 19, as well as Michelle Rounds, with whom she adopted daughter Dakota, now 9. Rounds died by suicide in 2017.
She was also previously engaged to Boston police officer Elizabeth Rooney. The two broke up in late 2019 after two years together.
Not that O’Donnell is eager to tie the knot again.
“No, we’re not doing a third marriage, two is enough, I promise you,” she told Stern and his sidekick Robin Quivers. “Two is enough. I would say it’s not my best thing.”
