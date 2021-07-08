LIFESTYLES
Never use these 5 things as lube during sex
Don’t use your spit as a lube during sex
If there is dry down there and you don’t have a lube handy then never use your spit as during sex. Spit can cause the transmission of STD and lead to an infection to your vagina.
Don’t use Vaseline as a lube Don’t use Vaseline as a lube during sex
Avoid using Vaseline as a lube during love making session as it is petroleum based that could lead to an infection in your vagina. According to studies women who use Vaseline suffer from bacterial vaginosis than those who don’t use.
Avoid using coconut oil as a lube during love making session
Well there is no harm in using coconut oil but it can hamper your love making session. The oil can deteriorate the latex in condoms making it more likely to break.
Avoid using Olive oil as a lube during sex
D: Olive oil can interfere with the latex of condoms. Make sure you use an organic lube that can be safe for both your vagina and the condom you use.
Never use baby oil during love making session
Using baby oil as a lube increases the risk of yeast infection in your vagina. Further it can also reduce your condom’s effectiveness. So avoid using baby oil during sex.
5 ways how sex makes you gorgeous!
Why spend so much to look gorgeous when you can do it in the simplest ways ever?!
In case you were not aware, let us tell you that sex has several benefits apart from just pleasure. It can make you look beautiful and help you stay healthy and younger looking.
No product can do what sex can. From making you glow to keeping your skin acne free, there is a lot more that happens. Are you now wondering how and what?
Well, here are the 5 ways how sex will help you look gorgeous.
1. Sex will help you glow
Every morning when you spend all that time in makeup and getting the right tone of blush for your cheeks, you can do something else, something way sexier.
Just spend 15 minutes in sex and you will see the glow on your face automatically. Your face will glow, your lips will look pouty and your cheeks will naturally have a blush. This happens because of blood circulation that makes you go all red.
2. You can bid goodbye to acne
So when you exercise it balances your hormone levels and leaves you with a clearer skin. Sex is also a form of physical activity and thus it helps you stay and look healthy.
There will be no breakouts and since you sweat a lot during sex, getting rid of body toxins, your face remains clear of acne.
3. No wrinkles or any signs of ageing
Several hormones are active when you have sex. Some of those hormones are oxytocin, prolactin and also dopamine. Thanks to all these hormones a person having sex feels happy and relaxed. This helps in getting rid of wrinkles and will reduce any signs of ageing.
It will heal any damage that has happened on your skin because of pollution or excessive tanning.
4. Stronger and healthier hair
We all know that blood circulation comes with a lot of health benefits. It gives moisture to several body parts boosting growth. Nails, shiny and healthy hair are all benefits of a good blood circulation.
Sex also helps you with the same. If you have sex often, it helps in making your hair healthier and shinier. Frequent sex will make your hair grow faster and stronger than before.
So instead of spending on hair products and lotions, you should definitely opt for sex more often.
5. No more dark circles or under eye puffiness
Another way how sex works wonders for your skin is by reducing your eye puffiness and dark circles. Oxytocin and Prolacticn are the main reasons why you feel relaxed and also drowsy.
This is why we feel sleepy after sex and more sleep means less stress to your eyes. The more you sleep the less dark circles you have
5 lies we need to stop teaching girls about sex
1. The first time is going to hurt — a lot.
Much of the pain young women are taught to expect during their first sexual experience actually comes from increased muscle tension due to nervousness. Blood usually comes from vaginal tissue tearing due to lack of lubrication and, ahem, inexperienced love making — not the hymen breaking. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy, really; maybe if we stop telling girls to be terrified of the excruciating pain of their first time, things would be a little more comfortable for everyone.
2.If someone buys you something, you owe him or her sex.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a drink or a diamond necklace: You never “owe” someone sex. Ever.
3.Too much sex will stretch you out.
Nothing like the old “hot dog down a hallway” analogy to scare young women away from safe, consensual promiscuity. The truth is, women differ in size just like men do. The vagina is like a rubber band, and unless you’re regularly getting down with fire hose, you should be fine.
Similarly, having a baby will not “ruin” your vagina. Many women report feeling different down there after childbirth (the post-baby healing process depends on a variety of factors like age, the size of the baby and your commitment to Kegels), but we should really be teaching girls to accept their differences as normal and natural — not as new-found flaws.
4. Women don’t think about sex very much.
Many sexologists have arrived at the same conclusion: Women want sex just as much as men. This isn’t some new trend, either; science is just learning to ask the right questions about female desire.
So why does this myth of the undersexed female persist? It certainly doesn’t help that women often are taught that thinking about sex is boyish or juvenile. Entertainment media also frequently likes to portray women as the more responsible party in a relationship (think: nagging wife, childish husband).
The flip side of this thinking is the idea that “real” men should always have a voracious sexual appetite. But the saying “men think about sex every seven seconds” is just not true. Society’s focus on young men’s libido has created a sort of caricature of male sexuality, one that treats an occasional lack of desire or displays of emotion as not being masculine enough. And that’s not fair to them, either.
5. Women don’t like casual sex.
Not only do women want sex, but as journalist Daniel Bergner points out in What Do Women Want? Adventures in the Science of Female Desire, their desire is “not, for the most part, sparked or sustained by emotional intimacy and safety.” This means that, contrary to popular belief, women can most definitely have sex without getting emotionally attached. Studies of sexual desire have actually shown that plenty of ladies want casual sex more than the average guy, and many guys want it less than the average lady.
Much of this desire appears to be socially conditioned, anyway: Gendered differences in desire have been shown to diminish over time with more progressive generations, in countries with more equitable distributions of power and when the perceived stigma of being slut-shamed is controlled for in female subjects.
Moral of the story? It’s a personal preference, and blanket generalizations aren’t helping anyone.
Don’t throw away your eggshells-
Whether you love them hard or soft boiled, scrambled or sunny side up, many of you peel off the eggshells before eating your cooked egg.
While you might find this weird and surprising, there a lot of benefits to keeping your eggshells.
According to Health-line and the Taste of Home magazines, these are the reason you shouldn’t throw away your eggshells:
1. Eggshell Powder Is an Effective Calcium Supplement
Eggshells consist of calcium carbonate, along with small amounts of protein and other organic compounds. Calcium carbonate is the most common form of calcium in nature, making up seashells, coral reefs and limestone. It is also the cheapest and most widely available form of calcium in supplements.
2. They Reduce The Risk of Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a health condition characterised by weak bones and an increased risk of bone fractures. In 2010, it affected an estimated 54 million older Americans. Old age is one of the strongest risk factors for osteoporosis, but inadequate calcium intake may also contribute to bone loss and osteoporosis over time. If your diet is lacking calcium, taking supplements may help you reach your daily requirements. Eggshell powder is a cheap option.
3. They Fertilise the Garden
Improve the garden with help from your breakfast. Rinse and remove the clear inner membrane of eggshells. Store dry eggshells in a large, secure container. Then you can load up on eggshells again. Once the spring temperatures soften the soil, you can sprinkle and mix the ground eggshells you’ve been saving into your garden for a great source of calcium carbonate for the soil.
