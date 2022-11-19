Netizens reject Peter Obi’s apology for not visiting ill Rivers LP guber candidate

Some netizens are reacting coldly to Peter Obi’s reasons for not visiting Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Rivers state, during his trip to the state on Thursday.

Obi was in Port Harcourt for the inauguration of the Nkpolu Oroworukwo flyover.

At the event, Obi endorsed Siminalaye Fubara, the governorship candidate of the rival Peoples Democratic Party.

After the inauguration, Obi visited the LP presidential state coordinator and other party stakeholders but failed to ask for the party’s governorship candidate, who was absent from his meetings.

Itubo, fondly called Iron Lady has been on sick bed for two weeks as a result of a domestic accident she had while planning for one of their Labour Party campaigns in Port Harcourt.

Itubo, despite being on sickbed mobilized fellow party members, printed posters and erected billboards ahead of Obi’s visit to the state.

Although Obi apologized on Twitter for his mistake, netizens did not buy his explanation and apology, saying the apology lacks sincerity.

They believe his apology did not specially address his offensive behavior of trading off Itubo for the PDP governorship candidate, Fubara, to get Governor Wike’s support for his presidential ambition.

Obi said in his apology that he was not aware of the party’s guber candidate’s sickness.

“My sincere apologies to Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party candidate in Rivers State, for an inadvertent oversight. When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness,” he said.

“ Oga, you are not sincere. Did you consider her when you endorsed the PDP Governorship candidate in Rivers State? This your apology is an afterthought, ,” one Twitter user commented under the apology tweet.

Another Twitter user with the name said “Peter Lai Obi, if they didn’t tell you, why not ask or perhaps you are not aware you have a Guber candidate in this state?

@_keluba said: “ President dey inadvertently oversight him guber candidate 😩 God abeg o! Is this how you’ll inadvertently oversight Nigerians on important issues then come and be apologizing on Twitter? God abeg again😩🤲🏼

However, others, who are believed to Obi supporters said he should be forgiven if he realizes his mistake.

“But when we have the power to do the right thing we will not do it. My president (Peter Obi) please don’t be offended with all these comments here, BECAUSE we NIGERIA are used to liars and pretense”,said Jennifer Chichi with the handle@JenniferChichi9