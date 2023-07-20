Since her marriage to Yul Edochie, every move of actress, Judy Austin has received heavy criticism.

The movie star has been heavily trolled on social media for showing love to Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown.

The US-based entrepreneur had shared photos of herself from a religious summit as she expressed gratitude to God.

Gushing over how impactful the religious program was, Anita Brown encouraged her fans to tap in with God.

Surprisingly, Judy Austin took to her page to show love to her by liking the post.

As expected, netizens weren’t pleased with her move as they mercilessly dragged her. Many noted how the two are the same since they are both homewreckers.

One Devine Okara wrote, “Judy Austin just dey run up and down finally Judy just run enter market. Mad Woman like she

One Royal Body Organics wrote, “Homewreckers club

One Nwapa Adaobi wrote, “Juju Zukwanuike

One Arin Wealth wrote, “They are in the same WhatsApp group

One Dark Pearl wrote, “This one collecting people’s husband association worldwide. Nigeria branch and the American branch

One Remmy Oladunni wrote, “She is her fellow oloriburuku

One Onorn Chor wrote, “Witches Coven