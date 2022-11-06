Netizens drag Chioma Nwaoha for exposing her privates in birthday photos

Fans of Nollywood starlet Chioma Nwaoha have continued to blast her on Instagram over choice of birthday outfits.

The actress who marked her birthday a few days ago posted photos of her rocking a see through dress that exposed her vital parts and it got tongues wagging.

“Omo, I don’t know what to say now and it will be harsh. But it’s clear that she saw it and went ahead to post. If you look at this pix, you will see it’s very obvious and clear, @macjay147 wrote.

@Mimiroxy9 added, “That dress no enter oh. Everywhere show.

Peterokyere wrote: “This girls will just be dressing, crazy, rubbish dressing. She’s not even wearing anything inside.”

Recall that Chioma Nwaoha and her colleague, Luchy Donalds had sparked dating rumours after their kissing photos surfaced.

Chioma Nwaoha who marked her birthday a few days ago posted the now deleted photos on her Instagram page and urged her fan to ensure they get themselves a good ‘girlfriend’ like hers which is Luchy Donalds.

“Get yourself a girlfriend like mine Luchy Donalds,” she captioned her post.

Chioma Nwaoha, a rising star, an indigene of Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State who studied entrepreneurship at the National Open University of Nigeria, in Asaba, Delta State had reacted to the notion that actresses can not make good wives.

She also stated that she can quit her acting career for her man.

Hear her: “I keep hearing that actresses are wayward, but I don’t believe that because we all are not same. Everyone has their individual characters and personal ways of living. We all differ in our doings. As for my for Mr. Right, when the perfect Mr right comes. I will marry him. My acting has nothing to do with my future marital status. From my future partner, my expections are not much; he has to be understanding and and love me genuinely. However, I will reject a suitor if I realize that he isn’t suitable. I hate lies. For a God sent husband, I can give up my career and face our home.”

Before joining the movie industry, Chioma Nwaoha had looked forward to working with some of the big names in Nigerian movies. “My role model has always been Genevieve Nnaji. I do admire Regina Daniels as well. And I look forward to working with Genevieve and Nancy Isime in the Future,” she disclosed recently.

Despite her ravishing beauty, she avowed that her star power is not in her physical outlook. “I am fair and beautiful, but what makes me outstanding among other stars is my personality; I act differently, I do my things differently.”