Netherlands will be taking on Croatia in the first semi-final match of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday at Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam. Netherlands finished at the top of Group 4 points table in League A, with a total of five victories out of six matches. On the other hand, Croatia stood number one in the Group 1 points table with four wins out of six. The winner of this clash will be facing either Spain or Italy in the summit clash of the tournament on Monday (IST).

When will the Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match be played?

The Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match will be played on Thursday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match be played?

The Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam.

What time will the Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match start?

The Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match?

The Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match will broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match?

The Netherlands vs Croatia, Nations League, Semi-Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)