Netherlands On Track For Euro 2024 As Van Dijk Spot-Kick Beats Greece

The Netherlands got back on course to qualify for Euro 2024 by beating Greece 1-0 in Athens after a late penalty from captain Virgil van Dijk settled a bad-tempered game on Monday. The Dutch are now second in Group B behind already-qualified France, who beat the Dutch 2-1 on Friday, and although they have the same number of points as Greece, the Dutch have the head-to-head edge after home and away wins. Van Dijk’s side have their destiny in their hands as they host the Republic of Ireland on November 18 then travel to bottom side Gibraltar three days later.

Wout Weghorst had a first-half penalty saved for the Dutch in Athens, but Liverpool defender Van Dijk made no such mistake in the closing moments.

In a tense end to the match, Denzel Dumfries was tripped in the Greek penalty area and Van Dijk slotted home the spot-kick.

As tempers flared, Greece coach Gus Poyet was sent off for abusing the referee.

