Saturday, October 14, 2023
FOOTBALL

Netherlands 1-2 France: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as France qualify for Euro 2024

France qualify for Euro 2024

France forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice as his side held off the Netherlands to qualify for this summer’s European Championship with two matches to spare.

Mbappe opened the scoring after seven minutes in Amsterdam and netted his second early in the second half.

Quilindschy Hartman pulled a goal back for the hosts with seven minutes remaining.

But France held on to maintain their perfect record in Group B.

Didier Deschamps’ side have won all six of their European Championship qualifying matches and join Belgium, Portugal and hosts Germany in securing their spot at Euro 2024.

The Netherlands sit third in Group B, three points behind second-placed Greece, who ended the Republic of Ireland’s qualification hopes with a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

