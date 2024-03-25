Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Netflix have already listed Mike Tyson’s upcoming fight with Jake Paul on their streaming service but fans can now set a reminder ahead of the controversial bout. The two both signed the contract to make the fight official this past weekend, with Paul being made the early favorite to defeat the heavyweight legend, who his 31 years his senior.

The two are set to fight at the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys’ home AT&T Stadium – potentially in front of over 80,000 fans in a one-off return to the sport for Tyson.

The finer details of the fight are not yet known, with both Paul and Tyson said to have applied to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to be a fully-sanctioned, professional bout, with their formal approval pending.

Paul will face Tyson at heavyweight, coming into it with a 9-1 record while having three impressive victories after his split decision loss to Tommy Fury last year. Meanwhile, Tyson will step back into the ring for the first time in almost four years, after his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr in 2020. His last professional bout had been over 19 years ago, when he lose to Kevin McBride in 2005.