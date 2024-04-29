



Netflix played a significant role in professionalising the live-streamed boxing match featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, persuading the Texas Athletic Commission to sanction the event.

With 95 days remaining until their main event on July 20th in Texas, the official announcement was issued via a press release from Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Holden Boxing. Paul took to Twitter to reveal that all parties, including Netflix, unanimously supported the desire to transition the contest into a professional fight. In a display of mutual respect and competitive spirit, Paul shared on social media: “Mike Tyson wanted it to be a pro fight. Netflix wanted it to be a pro-fight. So I agreed to make it a pro-fight. Winner takes all.”

Tyson also responded to the news while promoting the fight on X. He originally wrote: “I wasn’t joking when I said this would be a real fight. See you in July.” Using the social media website’s premium feature, he then switched his caption to read: “Yes it’s a real sanctioned fight with Jake Paul.” The heavyweight bout, scheduled for eight intense rounds, each lasting 2 minutes, will see both fighters donning 14oz gloves. The anticipation is high as Paul, with a record of 9-1 and six knockouts, faces off against Tyson, the “baddest man on the planet,” with a record of 50-6 and 44 knockouts. “Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome,” said Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “Over the past six weeks, MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations [TDLR] to sanction Paul vs. Tyson, and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point.”

MVP explained its business model of allowing fighters a choice since its inception to have fights count as professional or amateur. The company also advocates for women’s boxing to be contested with the same rounds and time restraints as men’s boxing. Paul vs. Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 will both be contested in 2-minute rounds, and each mega-fight will have its official winner. Initially, heavyweight Derek Chisora informed reporters that insider information suggested Paul and Tyson would wear 18-oz gloves and head guards.

He detailed that the bout would be scored as a glorified sparring session with minimal action anticipated. Chisora referred to the fight as a “f****** joke”. Tyson, a legendary figure in the boxing world, will be 58 years old at the time of the fight. This bout marks his return to the professional arena after a hiatus since 2005 when he faced Kevin McBride. Despite Tyson’s valiant efforts, his last professional bout concluded with a technical knockout in 2005. In his most recent exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, the WBC scored the fight, resulting in a split decision draw between the two legendary fighters.









