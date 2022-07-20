BUSINESS
Netflix loses nearly one million subscribers in Q2
Streaming giant, Netflix, has recorded a staggering loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022.
The company lost about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, the highest in over a decade.
Netflix believes that factors hampering its growth include the time it is taking for homes to get access to affordable broadband internet service and smart televisions, along with subscribers sharing their accounts with people not living in their homes.
The present numbers, however, faired better than earlier projections by the company itself, which predicted a loss of 2 million subscribers by Q2, earlier in the year.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Netflix expressed optimism and confidence in its ability to weather the storm, the NBC News reports.
“Reaccelerating our revenue growth is a big challenge,” the statement read, “But we’ve been through hard times before. We’ve built this company to be flexible and adaptable and this will be a great test for us.
“We’re confident and optimistic about the future.”
Despite the loss, the company forecasts that about one million new subscribers will join the service by the end of the third quarter.
Outrage as CBN raises interest rate again
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday again raised the Monetary Policy Rate from 13 per cent to 14 per cent.
This came barely two months after the MPC, during its bi-monthly meeting in May, raised the benchmark interest rate from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent.
The interest rate hike came barely one week after the National Bureau of Statistics put its June inflation figure for the economy at 18.6 per cent, the highest in five years. Inflation had hit 17.71 per cent in May, 2022.
The MPC had left the MPR unchanged for over two years. However crippling inflation, worsening purchasing power and their attendant effects on the economy appear to have forced the CBN to effect policy changes.
Speaking shortly after a two-day MPC meeting that started on Monday, the Governor, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, argued that a new rate hike was necessary to put the economy on track.
Emefiele, who spoke in Lagos, said the MPC noted with concern the continued aggressive movement in inflation, even after the rate hike at its last meeting.
He expressed the committee’s unrelenting resolve to restore price stability while providing the necessary support to strengthen the fragile recovery.
Emefiele, while disclosing that all other parameters were left constant said, “In summary, the MPC voted to increase the MPR from 13.0 to 14.0 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor at +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent; and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”
Emefiele added, “As regards tightening policy stance, members were unanimous that given the aggressive increase in inflation, coupled with the resultant negative consequences, particularly on the purchasing power of the poor, as well as retarding growth, there is the need to continue to tighten.
“However, the policy dilemma was hinged around the level of tightening needed to rein in inflation, without dampening manufacturing output, which could result from the higher cost of borrowing.”
However, experts in the financial sector have said the second hike in the lending rate at the MPC meeting reflected a panic situation on the part of the banking regulator with the signal of tougher times in the economy.
Aside from narrowing the negative real interest rate gap, he said members were also of the view that tightening would signal a strong determination of the bank to aggressively address its price stability mandate and portray the MPC’s sensitivity to the impact of inflation on vulnerable households and the need to improve their disposable income.
Emefiele said members also noted that the150 basis points hike by the committee in May 2022 had not permeated enough in the economy to halt the rising trend in inflation and noted that the month-on-month percentage increase in headline inflation rose sharply in June 2022 compared with May 2022.
The MPC, he noted, also noted that other complementary administrative measures deployed by the bank to address the growth in money supply did not moderate the inflationary trend.
Emefiele added that, “The Committee noted the Federal Government’s increasing debt profile and expressed concerns over debt sustainability given that global uncertainties remain elevated.
“The MPC thus reiterated its call to the Federal Government to urgently diversify its revenue sources through various initiatives, such as the development of a viable tax framework for the extractive and mineral export industries, to strengthen its fiscal buffers.”
Experts, stakeholders react
Speaking on the development, a professor of Capital Market and Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Abuja Branch, Prof Uche Uwaleke, said, “The hike in the MPR in quick succession from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent in May and now to 14 per cent could signal panic on the part of the CBN and heightens uncertainty.
“This policy stance may not necessarily curb inflationary pressure given the pressure is not coming from monetary factors but from high costs of petroleum products, electricity and insecurity, ditto for rising exchange rate.
“So, expect to see in the coming months higher cost of borrowing, widening government deficit, slower economic growth, rising unemployment and bearish stock market.”
Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Centre for The Promotion Of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said the key drivers of Nigeria’s inflation were supply side variables and not the demand part.
Mortgage demand drops to a 22-year low as higher interest rates and inflation crush homebuyers
The pain in the mortgage market is only getting worse as higher interest rates and inflation hammer American consumers.
Mortgage demand fell more than 6% last week compared with the previous week, hitting the lowest level since 2000, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.
Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home dropped 7% for the week and were 19% lower than the same week in 2021. Buyers have been contending with high prices all year, but with rates almost double what they were in January, they’ve lost considerable purchasing power.
“Purchase activity declined for both conventional and government loans as the weakening economic outlook, high inflation and persistent affordability challenges are impacting buyer demand,” said Joel Kan, an economist for the MBA.
While buyers are less affected by weekly moves in interest rates, the broader picture of rising rates has already taken its toll. Mortgage rates moved higher again last week after falling slightly over the past three weeks.
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 5.82% from 5.74%, with points increasing to 0.65 from 0.59 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment. That rate was 3.11% the same week one year ago.
Demand for refinances, which are highly rate sensitive, fell 4% for the week and were 80% lower than the same week last year. Those applications are also at a 22-year low, but the drop in demand from homebuyers caused the refinance share of mortgage activity to increase to 31.4% of total applications from 30.8% the previous week.
Mortgage interest rates haven’t moved much this week, but that could change very soon due to increasing bond market volatility. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by another 75 basis points next week, and other central banks are taking similar action against inflation. A basis point equals 0.01%.
“This is especially true next week as markets digest the newest Fed policy announcement next Wednesday, but Thursday’s policy announcement from the European Central Bank could also cause enough of a stir to impact U.S. rates,” noted Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily.
Bitcoin climbs past $23,000 as hopes of softer Fed action fuel crypto relief rally
Bitcoin broke the $23,000 threshold for the first time in more than a month, as hopes of a rate hike less aggressive than feared from the Federal Reserve triggered a relief rally in cryptocurrencies.
The the world’s biggest cryptocurrency surged as high as $23,800 Wednesday, up 8% in 24 hours and trading at levels not seen since mid-June. It was last trading at a price of $23,330.80, according to Coin Metrics data.
Traders took comfort from the prospect of softer policy action from the Fed at its next rate-setting meeting.
The effects of tighter monetary policy from the U.S. central bank have weighed heavily on risky assets like stocks and crypto.
Bitcoin is still down roughly 50% since the start of 2021.
“This isn’t necessarily the end of the crypto bear market, but a relief rally for Bitcoin is long overdue,” said Antoni Trenchev, CEO of crypto lender Nexo.
“Bitcoin is beginning to find its feet after a shaky month, and the next week will be telling,” Trenchev said.
The U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates again at its next policy meeting, but economists are forecasting a less aggressive increase this time of 75 basis points rather than 100.
Cryptocurrencies were touted as a source of value uncorrelated with traditional financial markets. But as institutional capital poured into digital assets, that thesis failed to materialize once the Fed began hiking interest rates and traders fled equities.
A rally beyond $22,700 means the cryptocurrency has now recovered its 200-week moving average, laying the technical groundwork for a “trend reversal,” according to Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank.
“The market needs a little more assurance for deceleration in the pace of rate hike by the Fed,” he said. “Nevertheless, a short-term outlook for bitcoin is bullish and it could go as high as around $29k this week.”
Meanwhile, traders are betting that the worst of an intense market contagion caused by liquidity issues at some large crypto firms has likely subsided.
Digital currencies have been under immense selling pressure in the past couple of months, as the collapse of some notable ventures caused ripple effects in the market. Terra, a so-called algorithmic stablecoin, plunged to near-zero in May, setting off a chain of events that ultimately led to the bankruptcies of crypto firms Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and Voyager.
Ethereum ‘Merge’
Elsewhere in crypto, ether climbed more than 1% to $1,543.76, while other so-called “altcoins” were also higher.
The second-largest token is up more than 40% in the past seven days, fueled by optimism over a highly anticipated upgrade to its network known as the “Merge.”
Developers now expect the update, which would move ethereum away from environmentally dubious crypto mining to a more energy-efficient system, to be completed by Sept. 19.
“Crypto mining has been highly criticised for contributing to climate change due to its energy intensive nature and as wildfires rage across Europe and the United States, the promise that Ether transactions could be less damaging to the environment has caused a wave of interest,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
