



Netflix have released a statement after claiming that Mike Tyson’s controversial fight with Jake Paul was so popular that it crashed their streaming servers. Fans were left furious when the streaming giant’s coverage of Saturday’s fight at AT&T Stadium temporarily went down. Some viewers complained of buffering, which is a rarity in the high-speed age of internet streaming. Eventually, a record number of Netflix subscribers were able to see the fight without any issues as YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 27, secured victory against Tyson via unanimous decision from the judges.

A statement from the company on X read: “60 million households around the world tuned in live to watch Paul vs. Tyson! The boxing mega-event dominated social media, shattered records, and even had our buffering systems on the ropes.” Despite attracting record figures, the fight made for painful viewing as Tyson turned in a sluggish display, while the more athletic Paul refused to go for the KO. Boos rang out from around the stadium, although it appears fans at home remained glued to their screens when watching the contest. The scorecards were overwhelmingly in the favour of ‘Problem Child’, who improved his professional record to 11-1 after inflicting a defeat on former heavyweight champion.

‘Iron Mike’ hadn’t fought in the ring professionally since 2005 and his last fight prior to his defeat in Texas came in December 2020 during an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. Netflix are yet to address Tyson’s extraordinary claim that he “almost died” just months before the fight took place, with concerns raised about his welfare prior to stepping into the ring. Back in June, Tyson was forced to postpone the fight on medical grounds when an ulcer flare-up delayed his scheduled July 15 bout with Paul. The fight was pushed back four months to November to allow the veteran to recover and continue training.

And after losing the fight, the American boxing icon raised further concerns about his health after making the shocking revelation that he nearly died in hospital. “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote in a post on X. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. “To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!