Netflix has seemingly not taken too kindly to the immense amount of criticism that its Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight has received. The streaming giant is set to broadcast the highly-anticipated bout, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20.

The event has drawn the ire of fans and fighters alike, in large part due to Tyson’s age and health concerns. The 57-year-old — who will be 58 by the time he steps into the ring — last fought four years ago in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. He will now face off against Paul, 27, despite needing the support of a cane and wheelchair as recently as 2022. On Thursday, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn provided his two cents on the matter, describing the fight as “disgusting.” “I think we live in a crazy world, don’t we, where that younger generation is built off views, built off narrative, built off controversy,” Hearn told Piers Morgan Uncensored. “As a hardcore fight fan, someone who has been around boxing since I was nine years old, I find it disgusting that a 58 year old man – who was my hero growing up, firstly has to even get back in the ring, from a financial point of view with the amount of money that man was paid or partially paid during his career, to get in a ring with a 25-year-old guy who can’t really fight.” Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

Hearn revealed he shared his thoughts with several individuals at Netflix, but his criticism seemingly fell on deaf ears. “I was speaking to the Netflix guys, I don’t think they liked my criticism of the event,” he said. “I’m never going to lie to you, I’m never going to sugar coat it, I’m just going to give you my honest opinion which is, it will sell, people will watch, it’ll be a big event and I don’t like it.”

Hearn’s dad Barry — who founded Matchroom Sport, the family’s promotional company — expressed his own worries surrounding the fight. “It’s going to make a huge amount of money. You can understand Netflix’s approach,” he said. “If [Tyson] doesn’t win quickly he can’t win. I don’t believe the other guy is much of a fighter but he’s fit and he trains and he’s young… two rounds, no matter, when you’re 59, two rounds max, Tyson’s going to be blowing out of his backside because it’s quite dangerous, boxing at that level… I find it quite sad.”

Tyson, to his credit, has remained unperturbed despite all the backlash thrown his way. While speaking to Reuters this week, the legendary boxer said, “I’m 58, and what? I’m getting billions of views from just talking about fighting. Everybody, even most of the athletes, they’re jealous… You couldn’t sell out an arena. “Who at 58 can sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? All the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. Their parents might not even come watch them.”









