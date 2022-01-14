BUSINESS
Net forex inflow falls 30% to $2.69bn, as outflow rose 53%
Nigeria’s Net foreign exchange inflow fell year-on-year (YoY) by 30 per cent to $2.69 billion in October last year from $3.87 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.
The latest Monthly Economic Outlook report of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, indicated that the decline in net inflow was driven by a massive rise in forex outflow during the period.
The report stated: “Foreign exchange flow through the economy dwindled in October. Aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the economy was $7 billion, in October 2021, compared with $13.38 billion in September 2021.
“The difference between the levels in October and the preceding month was mainly accounted for by the debt proceeds of Eurobonds, which boosted receipts in September 2021.
“However, foreign exchange outflow through the economy increased by 32.3 per cent to $4.31 billion in October 2021. Outflow through the Bank increased by 45.6 per cent, relative to September (mainly third-party MDA transfers and interbank sales). “On the other hand, autonomous outflow declined by 7.2 per cent to $0.76 billion, on account of the decrease in invisible imports.
“Consequently, the economy recorded a net inflow of $2.69 billion in the review period.”
China’s crude oil imports drop for first time since 2001
China’s annual crude oil imports slid 5.4 percent in 2021, dropping for the first time since 2001, as Beijing clamped down on the refining sector to curb excess domestic fuel production while refiners drew down massive inventories.
China has been the global oil demand driver for the last decade and accounted for 44 percent of worldwide growth in oil imports since 2015, when Beijing started issuing import quotas to independent refiners. Benchmark Brent crude oil weakened slightly to $84.40 per barrel in the wake of the data release.
The fall in shipments as the world’s top crude importer, to 512.98 million tonnes (equivalent to 10.26 million barrels per day) from 542.39 million tonnes in the 2020s, was shown in data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs on Friday.
The Reuters news agency last year reported slowing imports into the world’s No. 2 refiner as Beijing scrutinised tax evasion and irregular quota trading among independent refineries and also cut fuel export quotas to restrain crude processing.
December oil arrivals reached 46.14 million tonnes, up nearly 20 percent in the first monthly year-on-year growth since April, as independent refiners rushed to utilise 2021 quotas, customs data showed. The December influx, equivalent to about 10.87 million barrels per day, was the highest daily amount since March.
The drop for 2021 compares with an average annual import growth rate of nearly 10 percent since 2015, according to China customs data.
In 2020, companies went on a massive stock building drive amid the lowest oil prices in decades and a rapid recovery in fuel demand from the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2021, refiners and traders drew down inventories amid higher prices and slower growth in fuel demand.
‘Cool the hype’
“Rising crude prices, a ‘backwardated’ market structure and the government’s overall strategy to cool the hype in the commodities market worked together in driving down last year’s crude oil imports,” said Mia Geng, analyst with consultancy FGE.
In a backwardated market, prompt delivery prices are higher than those in future months, discouraging companies from storing oil.
Liu Yuntao, an analyst with Energy Aspects, estimated 70 to 90 million barrels of crude oil were drawn down from storage throughout last year, including a rare public auction of strategic petroleum reserves in September.
Monthly imports recorded year-on-year declines for eight straight months between April and November, as Beijing probed the irregular trading of import quotas that have resulted in reductions in permits for the independent refiners.
Meanwhile, natural gas imports, including piped gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), expanded 19.9 percent in 2021 from the previous year to a record of 121.36 million tonnes, the customs data showed.
The growth, accelerating from the previous year’s 5.3 percent increase, was buoyed by robust Chinese LNG purchases, especially in the first half of 2021, that saw the country leapfrog Japan as the world’s largest buyer of the super-chilled fuel.
US weekly jobless claims rise as Omicron spreads
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose in the first week of January amid raging COVID-19 infections, but that number still remains low by historical standards.
United States jobless claims – a proxy for layoffs – climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000 for the week ending January 8, the US Department of Labor said on Thursday.
The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
The rise in claims is likely due to the surge in Omicron infections that has led to a wave of flight cancellations and workers calling in sick. But analysts say those headwinds should dissipate as Omicron, the latest variant of the coronavirus, runs its course.
“The rise in claims likely reflects an increase in layoffs due to the surge in COVID cases, as seasonal adjustment factors last week worked in favour of a lower headline claims figure,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics. “Claims may remain elevated in the near term, but we expect initial claims will gravitate back to the 200,000 level once the Omicron wave passes.”
The US jobs market has bounced back strongly from 2020’s coronavirus crisis and its subsequent recession. The nation currently has a near-record number of job openings and workers are so confident about their prospects that they are saying “I quit” in record numbers.
The unemployment rate fell to a 22-month low of 3.9 percent in December, which means that the labour market is at or approaching maximum employment.
Altogether, about 1.6 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended January 1 – quite the turnaround from the record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.
However, surging inflation is worrying millions of Americans. Consumer prices jumped 7 percent year-on-year in December, the largest gain since June 1982. Economists expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in March – and possibly raise them as many as three more times this year to cool rising prices.
Jobs galore
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020 and governments ordered lockdowns, companies cut millions of jobs and the US unemployment rate surged to 14.7 percent. Governments then injected trillions in stimulus funding to keep struggling economies afloat. That coupled with vaccine campaigns helped the economy bounce back.
But companies are struggling to bring back workers and find qualified employees to replace the scores who have resigned in recent months. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings at the end of November.
The US workforce is about 2.2 million people smaller than before the coronavirus pandemic. Workers are increasingly confident about their job prospects.
And those employed are emboldened to ask for a better deal from large corporations, a trend unseen in the US for several decades. Titans of corporate America are seeing more collective bargaining challenges including coffee chain Starbucks and cereal manufacturer Kellogg.
Data continues to underscore the shifting balance of power between corporations and their workers.
A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, 4.2 million in October and 4.4 million in September. This phenomenon has been dubbed “the Great Resignation” by economists.
Student loan processor Navient required to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans
Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers, will cancel $1.7 billion in private student loans after a deal it reached with 39 states.
The settlement, announced on Thursday, resulted from accusations the lender gave out loans to millions of borrowers who’d be unlikely to be able to repay them. It resolves all six outstanding state lawsuits against Navient, company officials said.
The loans in question are private loans, meaning they are not guaranteed by the federal government. As part of the settlement, the company will make a one-time payment of about $145 million to the states.
Nearly 66,000 borrowers are expected to get their loans cleared under the $1.85 billion deal.
“At long last, the student loan borrowers who had been forced to shoulder the burden of dangerous and predatory private student loans made by Sallie Mae and owned by Navient will finally be debt-free,” said Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center. The company was formed in 2014 by the split of Sallie Mae into two entities: Sallie Mae Bank and Navient.
As part of the settlement, Navient denied that it violated the law.
“The company’s decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court,” said Navient’s chief legal officer Mark Heleen.
Navient shares rose by 0.08% on Thursday, trading at $21.98.
As the cost of higher education swells, more Americans have turned to private student loans.
The private student loan market has grown by more than 70% over the last decade, and stands at around $130 billion, according to a recent report by the Student Borrower Protection Center.
By the end of 2019, Americans owed more in private student loans than they did for past-due medical debt or payday loans.
