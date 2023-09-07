Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNEWSNestle buys majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker
NEWS

Nestle buys majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Nestle buys majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker

Nestle is buying a majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker Grupo CRM, the Swiss food group said on Thursday.

Grupo CRM operates a direct-to-consumer model, with more than 1,000 chocolate boutiques under the Kopenhagen and Brasil Cacau brands and a strong, growing online presence, Nestle said.

Financial details of the deal, which is expected to close in 2024, would not be disclosed, Nestle said.

Nestle said Renata Moraes Vichi would continue to lead Grupo CRM’s operations as CEO and remain a minority shareholder.

The executive has been with the company for 25 years and has built up and significantly expanded Grupo CRM.

“This acquisition further broadens and strengthens our confectionery presence in Brazil, enabling us to enter the high-end segment,” said Laurent Freixe, Nestle’s CEO for Latin America.

“Kopenhagen and Brasil Cacau offer premium chocolates that are highly appreciated by Brazilian consumers.”

Previous article
Tani Olohun seeks forgiveness from Kwara Muslim clerics
Next article
On Greatest Goal Scorer Debate, Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Lie-Detector Test. The Result Is…
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network