NERC gives DisCos power to disconnect customers who fail to pay electricity bills after 12days

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has given Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), the powers to disconnect customers who fail to pay electricity bills after 12 working days.

The NERC said that the payment date must be, at least, 10 days after the bill was delivered, and DisCos can then disconnect two working days later.

NERC in its “Customer Protection Regulations 2023” released at the weekend, said a DisCo may disconnect supply to a customer’s premises when the client fails to pay the amount billed by the payment date specified on the bill or violates other terms and conditions agreed upon with the firm.

NERC said, “The payment date must be, at least, 10 days from the date of the delivery of the bill to the customer. Bills may be delivered physically to the customer’s premises or by some other electronic means, including text messages or electronic mail, as agreed with the customer.

It stated that DisCos must give a notice of disconnection to customers stating date, time and reason for disconnection.

“The period between the payment date and date of scheduled disconnection for nonpayment is not less than two working days after the payment date.

NERC also authorised DisCos to disconnect a customer without notice if the customer is illegally connected to the network, the disconnection is dangerous to the network, or where the customer fails to grant access to have the meter reading taken.

The commission, however, stated that DisCos cannot bill a customer for periods in which the customer is disconnected.

Speaking on the new regulations, the Chairman, Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria (ECAN), Chijioke James said while he does not encourage customers to owe for electricity consumed, providing meters to customers remains the most viable way.

“When customers have prepaid meters, it means the issue of disconnection would not arise as consumers are able to monitor their consumption. Supply is automatically cut off when you exhaust your units and it is restored when you recharge. No hassles.

“Estimated billing method is arbitrary and should be discontinued immediately. Every customer deserves to be metered and that is what we have been calling for”, he added.