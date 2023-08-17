Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has praised ‘aggressive’ defender Lisandro Martinez for his performances since joining the club.

The Argentine arrived at United from Ajax last summer in a £47million deal and was famously written off by Jamie Carragher following the side’s 4-0 defeat against Brentford.

However, Martinez had a stellar debut campaign at Old Trafford and he’s become a fans’ favourite for his all-action style of play and heart-on-his sleeve performances.

United have desperately lacked a defensive partnership in recent years but Martinez has formed a commendable one with Raphael Varane.

- Advertisement -

Vidic formed one-half of the best centre-back partnership in United’s history when he played alongside Rio Ferdinand for seven years.

Martinez

And the Serbian has paid the ultimate compliment to Martinez by lauding his displays, and his partnership with Varane.

‘Martinez, he did fantastic in the first season,” said Vidic.

‘He is energetic, aggressive, he set the tone from the back. He was injured for quite a few weeks, but I saw a few games since.

‘He seems like he’s worked hard in that recovery process and he seems that he’s ready to compete this season.’

‘Obviously, Varane is experienced. He has a few injuries during the season and, for him, it is important to stay fit. I think those two, they’re a good partnership.

‘They had a lot of clean sheets last season, but I believe there are still a few games where we can do better as a whole team to not concede goals. But, overall, they did very well last year.’

Martinez injured his foot at the end of last season, which ruled him out of the FA Cup final.

The Argentine made his return in Monday night’s 1-0 win against Wolves but he was replaced at half-time by Victor Lindelof.

The defender is now a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham.