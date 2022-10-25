NEMA receives 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

NEMA confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Agency said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, onboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 at 5.15p.m on Monday.

The returnees, NEMA said, included 80 males, 52 females and three infants.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, advised them to learn from their experiences and be law-abiding citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that almost 3,000 Nigerians have been evacuated from Libya since January.

It also reports that on Sunday, NEMA received 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates, UAE.