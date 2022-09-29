NECO releases 2022 SSCE results

Authorities of the National Examinations Council, NECO have released the result of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), internal.

The body conducted the examination nationwide exactly 45 days ago.

While announcing the results, in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, the Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Wushishi, said the 2022 exercise was adjudged credible by stakeholders.

Wushishi noted that 1,209,703 candidates registered for the examination with 636,327 male, representing 52.60 per cent and 573,376 female, representing 47.39 per cent.

The NECO boss, however, said only 1,198,412 candidates actually sat for the examination with 630,180 male, representing 52.58 per cent and 568,232 female, representing 47.41 per cent.

“Number of candidates with Special Needs is 1,031, with the breakdown as follows: 98 with albinism, 177 with autism, 574 with hearing impairment, and 107, visually impaired.

“Number of candidates who made Credit and above in English Language is 889,188 representing 74.89%.

“Number of candidates who made Credit and above in Mathematics is 929,140 representing 78.23%, as shown in Table 2.