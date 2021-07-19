NEWS
NECO gets new Registrar
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has gotten a new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi .
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved appointment of Prof Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council(NECO).
He replaces Prof Godswill Obioma who passed away on May 31, 2021.
According to a statement by Head, Information and Public Relations Division at NECO, Azeez Sani, the new registrar’s appointment, which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from July 12, 2021.
“In a letter dated 16th July,2021 with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/3 by Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, the appointment, which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from July 12, 2021.
The new registrar is a professor of Science Education from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.
He was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto before he transfered his service to Federal University of Technology, Minna.
Read Also: Six st
According to the statement: “He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.
“Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. wushishi was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.
“An erudite scholar, Prof. Wushishi has many scholarly publications to his credit.
“He is married and blessed with children.”
NEWS
Arrest of Igboho in Cotonou unfortunate, we’ll gather resources for his defence – Omokri
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has condemned the reported arrest of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
The Yoruba nation freedom fighter was reportedly nabbed at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night while attempting to fly to Germany.
Reacting, Reno in a post on his official Facebook page, said Nigerians would gather resources to defend the Oduduwa Republic agitator.
The post reads, “The reported arrest of Sunday Igboho in Cotonou is unfortunate. He is a hero freedom fighter who defended us.
“We must now repay his good turn and also defend him and gather resources for his legal defence. Igboho deserves the same commitment from us that Buhari has shown and continues to show to killer herdsmen and bandits.
“Buhari has refused to categorise his kinsmen, who shot down a multimillion dollar Nigerian Airforce jet yesterday, as terrorists (they lied that the jet did not crash, but the pilot survived and blew open their lies).
“Yet, he has criminalised one of the few Nigerians brave enough to stand up to killer herdsmen. And that is why I stand with Igboho. Not for secession. But for defending his people”.
NEWS
Secondary school VP killed, principal, others abducted by bandits in Zamfara
Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have abducted the Principal of Comprehensive Government Girls Secondary School in Moriki Hajiya Halima Na’Alain Zamfara State, whisking her away with three other staff of the school.
According to an insider source who disclosed the incident to DAILY POST, the principal was attacked along Moriki while returning from an inspection of her SS3 students who are writing their final year examination at the Government Girls Arabic Secondary School (GGASS) Gusau.
The source said the driver noticed the presence of the bandits at Yanbita, a few kilometers to Moriki, and decided to turn back to avoid being attacked.
After turning back, he decided to pass through an alternative route via a village called Sodingo when another set of bandits who were laying ambush fired a gunshot at the school vehicle and the bullet hit the Vice Principal, Malam Uwaisu who died a few minutes after the incident.
It could be recalled that as a result of the constant attacks by the armed bandits in various parts of Zamfara State, the government had ordered the closure of all government boarding schools pending when the situation improves.
When it was time for the NECO examination, SS3 students of Unity Moriki were among those instructed to reconvene at the Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, Gusau for their final year examination.
The principal and other victims were returning from an inspection visit of the SS3 students when the incident occurred.
Zamfara State Police Command could not be reached for comment as at the time this report was filed.
NEWS
Sunday Igboho reportedly arrested in Cotonou
Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country.
Igboho was said to been arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police.
According to report, a source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.
He was, however, nabbed by security operatives in the neighbouring country.
Another source who is privy to the incident, said: “Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. He was arrested about an hour ago.”
“He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night. He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou. He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou.”
“They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria.”
It would be recalled that the Department of State Services had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody midnight raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Latest News
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
Why having a big 4-5 is a plus!
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Arrest of Igboho in Cotonou unfortunate, we’ll gather resources for his defence – Omokri
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Albert Sambi Lokonga has already told Mikel Arteta his best position at Arsenal
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari admits Nigerians going through hardship
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
Ways to control anger issues in relationships
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Court orders INEC to list Ugochukwu Uba as Anambra PDP guber candidate
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Court declines to suspend July 24 Lagos council poll
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Secondary school VP killed, principal, others abducted by bandits in Zamfara