NECO extends 2022 registrations to June 20

The National Examinations Council on Sunday announced that it has “extended the Registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination for school-based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June 2022”.

The examination agency made this known in a statement on Monday.

The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May 2022.

“State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants, and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.

“The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will commence on 27th June 2022, and end on Friday 12th August 2022.

“Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” the examination body noted.