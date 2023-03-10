NEC to appeal court’s decision permitting Temporary Voter Card for polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it would appeal the court judgment, which ordered that two Nigerians with Temporary Voters Cards should be allowed to vote during the March 18, 2023 governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.

The commission in statement on its Twitter handle said it is taking necessary steps to appeal the judgement.

The statement reads:The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow 2 Plantiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC).

The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered INEC to allow the use of Temporary Voter Cards in the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections rescheduled ror March 18.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu made the order while delivering judgment on a suit filed by two aggrieved Nigerians, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, who prayed that they should be allowed to vote with their TVCs, as INEC failed to issue them with their Permanent Voter Cards before it closed the process.

Justice Egwuatu said the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC database.

The court held that there was no portion of both the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, that states that it is only Permanent Voter Cards that could be used to vote.