Ne-Yo to pay Crystal Renay $2 million after finalizing divorce

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay have finalized their divorce in just five months, court documents have confirmed.

The “Because of You” crooner will pay his now-ex-wife a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out their real estate holdings and $20,000 for moving expenses, according to TMZ, which obtained the settlement details.

Renay will also keep one of their four homes in Georgia.

Additionally, Ne-Yo agreed to cut a $150,000 check to Renay so she can buy a new car, as he is keeping their 2022 Bentley Bentayga, the outlet reported.

The “So Sick” singer, 43, will also pay Renay, 36, $12,000 a month in child support for the three children they share, and he will foot any education-related expenses, too. They agreed to joint custody of the kids.

Finally, Ne-Yo will give Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years.

Page Six has reached out to the court for the settlement documents.

Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2022 after she publicly accused him of cheating on her.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” she said at the time. “The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t.”

Within the divorce filing, however, Renay alleged that Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, had fathered a child with another woman, whom she described as his “paramour.”

She and the Grammy winner initially tied the knot in February 2016. The on-again, off-again couple divorced two years later before marrying again in April 2022.

The pair have three children together: Shaffer Jr., 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 1. Ne-Yo is also the father of Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw.

 

