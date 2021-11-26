NEWS
NCC approves immediate restoration of telecoms services in Kaduna communities
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the immediate restoration of telecommunications services for communities in Kaduna State where they had initially been shut down.
A message from the NCC to Kaduna State Government on Friday said the approval had been granted with immediate effect.
It said, “Approval is hereby granted for you to restore telecom services in the following LGAs of Kaduna State with immediate effect.
Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chukun, Kajuru, Kachia, Kagarko.
“Please you are required to confirm to the Commission the implementation of this directive as soon as is completed.
Thank you.
“Letter will follow as usual.”
The state government had earlier announced that it had lifted its two-month ban on mobile phone services.
This is due to recent attacks by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Road despite the ban.
The state government through the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the development earlier on Friday.
Aruwan said the relevant government agency in charge of telecommunications had been directed to lift the ban.
However, Aruwan said other measures initiated to tackle banditry like the ban on motorcycles, weekly markets, selling of fuel in kegs would remain in force.
The state government had asked telecommunications firms to suspend their services in the state from September 30, towards checking the activities of bandits.
Aruwan had disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, September 29.
Aruwan had said the use of motorcycles for transport services and the sale of petrol in jerrycans had also been suspended across the state.
The statement had read, “I am here to inform you of, and to formally announce the implementation of certain measures to assist the security agencies in parts of the state. You will recall that Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced in a media chat yesterday (28th September 2021) that the state government has formally requested the Federal Government to enforce the shutdown of telecom services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.
“The relevant federal agencies have today informed the Kaduna State Government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state have commenced. As part of the steps to address the current security situation in Kaduna State and neighbouring states in the North-West and North-Central regions, KDSG has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.”
breaking
Bandits free one Baptist student, three left in captivity
After over 150 days in captivity, one of the remaining four students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna has been released by bandits.
Also, the group of bandits which abducted the 66 worshippers at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are demanding N99m as ransom for the 61 still in custody.
Briefing journalists on Friday, Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern States and Abuja, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the Bethel Baptist student.
He said additional N5m was paid before the hoodlums could release the student.
Bandits broke into Bethel Baptist High School premises at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on July 5, and whisked away 121 students, who were later released in batches.
Hayab, who is also the chairman of the CAN in Kaduna State, said the released student, who happens to be the Head Boy of the school, was let go on health grounds.
He commended the student for his exemplary behaviour, saying that the Head Boy, concealed his identity and had vowed to be the last to leave the bandits’ den following the release of the students in batches.
According to him, the Head Boy had said that until all his students were released, he will remain in the captivity but he had to be released because he was down and sick.
This, he said, forced the bandits to pressure the church for the release of the Head Boy, adding that they had to gather almost the N5m demanded by the bandits before his release.
The CAN leader said the association would honour the student for his for the sterling leadership quality he displayed in the face of danger.
“Actually, I called you people to let you know that four of our children are still with the bandits. But two days ago, the bandits released one boy out of the four Bethel Baptist High School students that are with them. They actually release the Head Boy.
“The Head Boy has refused to come back in all the releases. That boy is worth celebrating. That boy if at his age he can display that leadership quality, we are impressed. But he has fallen terribly sick because of the long time thru have stayed in the bush.
“So, the bandits had put pressure on us for another money. They insisted that for the four remaining students, we must pay N5m each before they could be release. But we made efforts and almost N5m was given to them. Then, they released the Head Boy who actually was weak and down. He has refused that until every student is release, he can not leave but for his ill-health.
“Nigerians need to know that pur students are still with these bandits. The Bethel Baptist High School students have not come back all; three are still with them since they have release the head boy and that means they are demanding from us additional N5m per head for the remaining three. We have paid them hugh sum of money and look at how they are treating us.”
Hayab, also said the abductors of the 66 worshippers of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were demanding N99m as ransom to release the 61 remaining people abductees in their custody after killing five of them.
Sixty-six worshippers were kidnapped by bandits who invaded the church on Sunday 31, October, 2021 during service.
Two of abductees were killed on the spot; two others were shot dead later while one was injured and hospitalised.
Hayab wondered the essence of the telecommunication shutdown when in the real sense the government could not use such measure to track down the kidnappers of the worshippers as well as the remaining Bethel Baptist High School students who had spent over 150 days in captivity.
“As I speak with you bandits that took away 66 worshipper at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji on the 31st October, 2021 and on November 6th, they picked five young men between the ages of 15 to 24 as if they were going to release them, not knowing that they had evil intension.
“When they came bear home, they opened fire on all of them. Two died on the spot and one later died. We have buried three and two others who sustained are still being treated but the 61 are with them in the bush and nothing is happening .
“They first asked us to give them food which they refused but later accepted. Then, they are demanding for N99m for those 61 people that are with them. So, where is the security working to fish out these criminals.
“Are there no security anymore? When they kidnapped along the Kaduna – Abuja a few days ago, the police and others(security operatives) quickly went there. So, where have they been that all these things are happening to worshippers?
“From 31st October, 2021, they have spent 26 days in the hands of these bandits and no effort whatsoever. Our children have spent over 150 days in the hands of the bandits and no effort made to rescue them.
“We are paying money. We rejoice that our head boy is back but we are sad because of the other three. And we are sad because of the experience all these children are going through in hand of the bandits throughout this period.
“These made us to ask questions over all this shutting down of telecommunication network. What has happened to it. Have we not used it to track criminals. Have we not used it that these bandits could still be having field days to keep our children to be demanding for such money from us?
“I thought they would have tracked them. So, they came up with an unpopular policy that is just punishing citizens and it’s not bringing any succour to the people. Look at what we are back to now. This is the challenge we face,” he added.
The Cleric also commended the West African Examination Council for allowing the abducted final year students to write the final examination.
He knocked the National Examination Council for its refusal to allow the final year students who had gone through hell in the hands of bandits to write their examination despite plea from the association and well meaning Nigerians.
breaking
Principal, Vice, others abducted in Ondo
Gunmen have abducted the Principal of Auga Community Grammar school, Mr Joshua Adeyemi his vice, Mr Ifedayo Yesufu and three N Power teachers.
The victims were abducted along Auga-Ise Road while travelling in a Toyota corolla car on Thursday.
A pregnant teacher among them, Mrs Blessing Okeke, was said to have been released by their abductors.
Mrs Okeke said they were beaten by their abductors as they trekked in the bush for over one hour.
A police officer in Ikare division, who pleaded anonymity, said rescue operation has commenced.
He said the vehicle in which the victims were travelling has been removed from the spot where it was left.
Cases of kidnappings have been on the increase since soldiers were withdrawn from checkpoints across the State.
Two weeks ago, kidnappers dressed in army uniforms abducted several persons on the guise of taking them to the barracks.
The victims were taken to Kwara State where ransom was collected.
Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, did not pick calls by The Nation.
breaking
Court declares bandits terrorists
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has declared proscribed bandit groups as terrorists.
Specifically, the court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism
The ruling declaring bandits terrorists followed an ex parte motion the Federal Government filed through the Federal Ministry of Justice.
The motion was moved by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Mohammed Abubakar.
FG had in an affidavit it filed in support of the motion, told the court that intelligence reports affirmed that the bandit groups masterminded several killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and related acts of criminality in the north-east, north-central and other parts of the country.
Their crimes
It alleged that the groups were equally responsible for the growing cases of banditry, incessant kidnappings for ransom, kidnapping for marriage, mass abductions of school children and other citizens, cattle rustling, enslavement, imprisonment.
Other crimes were severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, other forms of sexual violence, attacks and killings in communities and commuters and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria, particularly in the Northwest and Northcentral states in Nigeria.
“The activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups and other similar groups constitute acts of terrorism that can lead to a breakdown of public order and safety and is a threat to national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria,” the government added.
The DPP, Abubakar, told the court that perturbed by actions of the bandits, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for their proscription as terrorists groups.
After he had listened to the government lawyer, Justice Taiwo, accordingly granted the motions as prayed by declaring the activities of the “Yan Bindiga group, the Yan Ta’adda group and other similar groups in any part of the country, especially in the north-west and the north-central as acts of terrorism and illegality.
The court outlawed the activities of the groups and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, “either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called.”
It further made an order restraining “any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever, in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the Yan Bindiga group and the Yan Ta’adda group under any other name or platform however called or described.”
Justice Taiwo ordered FG to publish the proscription order in the official gazette as well as in two national dailies.
