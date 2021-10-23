breaking
NCC alerts Nigerians to deadly FluBot malware targeting bank accounts
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday raised the alarm about what it described as an extremely damaging malware called “FluBot” which attacks Android mobile banking applications.
According to the NCC, Flubot “impersonates Android mobile banking applications to draw fake web view on targeted applications and its goal transcends stealing personal data and essentially targets stealing of credit card details or online banking credentials.”
Malware is a generic word used to describe a virus or software designed specifically to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.
“According to the information received today (Thursday), October 21, 2021, from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Flubot targets Androids with fake security updates and App installations,” NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, said in a statement issued yesterday.
NCC explained that FluBot “is circulated through SMS and can snoop on incoming notifications, initiate calls, read or write SMSes, and transmit the victim’s contact list to its control centre.”
NCC said the malware “attacks Android devices by pretending to be FedEx, DHL, Correos, and Chrome applications,” and compels unsuspecting users to alter the accessibility configurations on their devices to maintain continuous presence on devices.
The statement adds: “The new malware undermines the security of devices by copying fake login screens of prominent banks, and the moment the users enter their login details on the fake pages, their data is harvested and transmitted to the malware operators’ control point from where the data is exploited by intercepting banking-related One Time Passwords (OTPs) and replacing the default SMS app on the targeted Android device.
“Consequently, it secures admittance into the device through SMS and proceeds to transmit similar messages to other contacts that may be on the device it has attacked enticing them into downloading the fake app.
“It suffices to say that, when Flubot infects a device, it can result in incalculable financial losses.
“Additionally, the malware creates a backdoor which grants access to the user’s device, thus enabling the invader or attacker to perform other criminal actions, including launching other variants of malware.”
The NCC subsequently issued an advisory to protect telecoms consumers from falling victim.
The guidelines listed by the commission are: “Do not click on the link if you receive a suspicious text message, and do not install any app or security update the page asks you to install; use updated antivirus software that detects and prevents malware infections; apply critical patches to the system and application; use strong passwords and enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) over logins and back up your data regularly.”
Others are: “If you have been affected by this campaign, you should reset your device to factory mode as soon as possible. This will delete any data on your phone, including personal data; do not restore from backups created after installing the app; you will also need to change the passwords to all of your online accounts, with urgency, around your online bank accounts; If you have concerns that your accounts may have been accessed by unauthorised people, contact your bank immediately.”
breaking
Man puts self up for sale in Kano
Aliyu Na Idris, a 26-year-old man from Kaduna State, has become a social media sensation for putting himself up for sale in Kano.
Idris, who claimed to be a tailor, has been roaming the streets of Kano State carrying a placard that reads “This man is for sale for N20 million.”
It was gathered that the young man has been on the streets for five days looking for who will buy him.
He said he had decided to sell himself due to hardship.
He said his family was aware that he had offered himself for sale, adding that he had initially presented himself for sale in Kaduna but when he could not get a serious buyer, he decided to try Kano State with the hope that someone will pay the required price.
“Even though many people have offered me various prices of N10m, N5m and N300,000 in Kano, I refused because the amount is less than what I expected,” he said.
The young man said he was operating a tailoring business which failed due to the financial crisis and as such, he lost his customers and became financially handicapped.
He explained that he had no money to survive, not to talk of investing in another business, hence, he decided to present himself for sale at N20m only.
When asked what he intends to do with the money, he said, “I will give my parents N10m; I will give N5m as tax to the state where I was bought, the person who helped in advertising me will be rewarded with N2m while the remaining N3m will be kept for me under the care of the person who buys me for my daily upkeep.”
He further stated that he knows that he would lose his freedom after being purchased but he’s not worried as he has made up his mind to do the bidding of his master.
He said if nobody buys him in Kano, he would move to another state to sell himself.
breaking
2023: 6 APC govs oppose Tinubu’s presidential ambition — Dayo Adeyeye
National Chairman, South-West Agenda for Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, codenamed (SWAGA) 2023, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye has disclosed that 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are covertly supporting the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State governor.
The party currently has 22 governors under its platform.
Adeyeye, a former Minister of Works (state), said this while inaugurating the factional executives belonging to SWAGA group across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.
The former minister said: “Bola Tinubu will be the next President of this country and one of us will become the governor in Ekiti State. I am happy that the new executives have passion for this group and this will lead to action and, eventually, victory for all of us.
“APC leaders and members across board are using their money to fund SWAGA. Members are not after money. Let me tell you this, 16 governors are now backing Tinubu for president and they are no longer afraid, after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State openly supported us when we did the flag off in Lagos.”
On the new parallel executives inaugurated by SWAGA, the former Minister said: “Those that were inaugurated today (yesterday) are the authentic APC executives in Ekiti. The party at the national level brought out a guideline that people should come out and queue to vote for the ward and local government congresses, but these people didn’t come out.”
breaking
Nigerian students give Army, Police seven days to produce killer operatives of #EndSARS protesters
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the leadership of the Nigerian Army and the police to produce members of their establishments involved in the alleged shooting and killing of protesting youths during last year’s #EndSARS protest.
Nigerian youth and civil society groups had on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of #ENDSARS protests, which led to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly notorious for human rights abuses, in some major cities in Nigeria.
NANS President, Sunday Asefon in a statement on Thursday, said despite the 2020 protests which lingered for days, young Nigerians are on a daily basis facing excruciating pains in the hands of security operatives.
He added that because of the failure of the army and police to produce the killer operatives within a stipulated time “for this crime against humanity, we are determined to hit the streets to ensure that justice is delivered to our fallen heroes as we also struggle to ensure an end to police brutality and all forms of human rights abuses in our country.”
The statement read, “The National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, conscious of our historical responsibility, today joined the teeming population of Nigerian youth, to commemorate the one year of the climax of 2020, nationwide protest against police brutality in our country, named the #EndSARS Protest.
“Beyond the nationwide commemoration, characterised by street protests and processions, the NANS used the opportunity of today’s ENDSARS memorial events, to review the incidences of October 20, 2020, and make specific demands from the Nigerian government, towards ensuring that we avoid a repeat of the unfortunate incident of October 20, 2020.
“Considering the commitment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to finding a meaningful resolution to the crisis created by the agitation for an end to police brutality, coupled with much evidence gathered from our independent findings, through a series of stakeholders’ engagement today, via video footage and hospital reports, which has now confirmed that, the Nigerian Army operatives opened fire on thousands of young Nigerians who were peacefully gathered at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020, an action that was followed up by subsequent assault on the injured and other protesters by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in the latter hours of same day.
“Consequent upon the above and ultimately in the spirit of ensuring justice for the several injured and murdered young Nigerians, as now confirmed by various evidence, the NANS hereby demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of every operative and officer of the Nigerian Army, the police and particularly the commanding officers of the Nigerian Army in Lagos, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and leaders of the security agencies in other parts of Nigeria, where young Nigerians were murdered on October 20, 2020.
“The NANS shall by this notice, also petition the United Nations Human Rights Council, governments of the United States and the United Kingdom, to immediately initiate a process of visa cancellation of these identified perpetrators of crime against Nigerian young people.
“We hereby issue a seven-day ultimatum to the leadership of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police force to provide everyone involved in this crime against humanity, without further delay. We are determined to hit the streets, to ensure that justice is delivered to our fallen heroes, as we also struggle to ensure an end to police brutality and all forms of human rights abuses in our country.”
