NEWS
NCC alerts Nigerians on new ways hackers steal data through Google Chrome
The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has identified five malicious Google Chrome Extensions that surreptitiously track online browser’s activities and steal their data.
This was contained in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs of the Commission.
According to NCC-CSIRT, the five malicious extensions which the McAfee Mobile Research Team earlier discovered are Netflix Party with 800,000 downloads, Netflix Party 2 with 300,000 downloads, Full Page Screenshot Capture Screenshotting with 200,000 downloads, FlipShope Price Tracker Extension with 80,000 downloads, and AutoBuy Flash Sales with 20,000 downloads.
The NCC-CSIRT said the five google chrome extensions identified have a high probability and damage potential and have been downloaded more than 1.4 million times and serve as access to steal users’ data. The telecom sector-focused cybersecurity protection team alerted telecom consumers to be cautious when installing any browser extension.
“The users of these chrome extensions are unaware of their invasive functionality and privacy risk. Malicious extensions monitor victims’ visits to e-commerce websites and modify the visitor’s cookie to appear as if they came through a referrer link. Consequently, the extensions’ developers get an affiliate fee for any purchases at electronic shops,” the advisory said.
In addition, the advisory stated that, although the google team removed several browser extensions from its Chrome Web Store, keeping malicious extensions out may be difficult. The NCC-CSIRT, thus, recommended that telecom consumers observe caution when installing any browser extension.
“These include removing all listed extensions from their chrome browser manually. Internet users are to pay close attention to the promptings from their browser extensions, such as the permission to run on any website visited and the data requested before installing it. Although some extensions are seemingly legit, due to the high number of user downloads, these hazardous add-ons make it imperative for users to ascertain the authenticity of extensions they access.” the advisory stated.
Google Chrome extensions are software programmes that can be installed into Chrome to change the browser’s functionality. This includes adding new features to Chrome or modifying the existing behaviour of the program itself to make it more convenient for the user. They serve purposes such as block ads, integration with password managers and sourcing coupons as items sent to a shopping cart.
The Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) is the telecom sector’s cyber security incidence centre set up by the NCC to focus on incidents in the telecom sector and as they may affect telecom consumers and citizens at large.
NEWS
Buhari approves FG’s takeover of Gombe airport
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the Federal Government’s “takeover” of the Gombe State Airport.
The State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya, disclosed this to State House Correspondents shortly after an audience with the President at the Aso Rock Villa.
Yahaya noted that the move would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation.
He also noted that the political developments in Gombe formed part of the issues discussed with the President.
He insisted that the Gombe State Investment Summit will be held in the first week of October.
The summit, he said, would attract investors and ultimately increase the internally generated revenue of the northeastern state in the wake of the 13-year insurgency that ravaged the region.
Details shortly…
NEWS
Rename Aso Rock Presidential Villa after Queen Elizabeth – Ohanaeze counters Garba
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned a former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba over his opinion that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) be renamed after the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Garba had in a post on his social media pages, wished that the UNN be renamed after the late Queen.
But Ohanaeze did not take it lightly, describing it as a joke taken too far.
In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of the Igbo group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he said the Aso Rock Presidential Villa should instead be named after the Queen.
Ohanaeze, while cautioning the Federal Government against “renaming the foremost and most prestigious University, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, after the late British Monarch”, said the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia was already named after the late British Monarch.
He said, “It is known as Queen Elizabeth Medical Centre, Umuahia, but Nigerians are yet to see the late Queen Elizabeth’s memorial in the Northern region.
“Ndigbo were instrumental and played a role in hosting the late Britain’s Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1956 when Nigeria hosted her.
“It has not skipped our memories about the assistance rendered by an Igbo wealthy business mogul, Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu.
“The then Nigerian Government couldn’t afford a Rolls-Royce, so they approached and borrowed the one belonging to Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, the father of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Igbo legendary icon”.
“If the Nigerian Government and the Presidency wish to immortalize the late Britain’s Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, they should look at the role of the Queen in granting Nigeria political freedom and Independence on 1st October, 1960.
“So, the most appropriate place to show gratitude to the late Monarch should be the citadel of power.
“The Federal Government should rename the Aso Rock Presidential State House and Residence after Queen Elizabeth II.
“This is the best place to honor Queen Elizabeth II instead of destroying the symbol of Nigeria’s citadel of learning,” Isiguzoro further stated.
NEWS
2023: Gumi, Tukur Mamu fly private jet, campaigning for Atiku – Fani-Kayode claims
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of having ties with the detained terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu and his principal, Ahmad Gumi.
Tukur Mamu, who is said to be a spokesman of the controversial Islamic cleric, Gumi was arrested in Egypt on Tuesday and repatriated on Wednesday.
The suspect is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, who raided his home on Thursday and recovered several items.
However, in a statement he personally signed on Friday, Fani-Kayode, a lawyer, alleged that both “Mamu and Gumi are associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri Adamawa and the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP”.
According to him, Atiku Abubakar, Ahmad Gumi and Tukur Mamu “are close NOT merely because they took a picture but because they have TRAVELLED together all over the country in private jets on several occasions.
The statement reads in part, “I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they supported him and campaigned for him in the 2019 presidential election and they are supporting him and lobbying and campaigning for him again for the 2023 presidential election,.
“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they are hardline and strong supporters and backers of the PDP, they have spent plenty of time with him over the last few years and they are in touch with him on a regular basis.
“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they are amongst those that insisted that he should run for the Presidency once again in 2023, clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP and keep power in the North even though the party had zoned the position to the South and even though it has a Northern National Chairman.
“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they have a pathological hatred for and are in stiff opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and the Federal Government and they are committed to ensuring that they are removed from power.
“There can be no doubt that their relationship is deep and profound and this requires a thorough examination and clinical investigation by the security and intelligence agencies”.
