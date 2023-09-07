NCAA lifts suspension on XEjet’s operations

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension placed on the operations XEjet airline due to insurance issue with one of the aircraft in its service.

A letter to the airline signed by the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu titled: Lifting of suspension on your Air Transport Licence (ATl) and Air Operators Certificate (AOC) reads: ‘Further to the NCAA’s letter on the above subject matter referenced NCAA/DGCA/GC/8/16/628 and dated August 30, 2023, the Authority hereby lifts the suspension on your ATL and AOC after considering your submissions. Consequently, you have been cleared to exercise the privilege of your ATL and AOC.”

Reacting to the development, the COF the airline, Mr. Emmanuel Iza said: “The suspension is within the regulatory framework and we want to to thank the Authority for diligently doing its work. We are happy to be back and we will continue to deepen our safety conciousness.

“We sincerely thank you all for your patience, unwavering support, understanding and cooperation.We look forward to continue delivering our premium services to you. Your Safety And Security is always of utmost importance to us.”

The NCAA had on August 30, suspended the ATL and AOC of ExJet over insurance certification of the airline’s Embraer E145.

In a letter with reference number, NCAA/DGCAIGC/8/16/628 addressed to the Accountable Manager of XEJet, the NCAA said the insurance documents presented by the airline did not emanate from Consolidated Hallmark Insurance as presented to the Authority.

The Authority then suspended the operations of the airline’s 5N-BZM Embraer EMB-145LR with Seriai No. 14500842, 5N-BZL Embraer S.A EMB-145MP with Serial No. 145360, 5N-BZN Embraer EMB-145MP with Serial No. 1450056, 5N-XEL Bombardier INC. CL-600-2B19 (CRJ 200) Serial No. 7975.