NEWS
NCAA grounds Dana Air
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 20th July 2022.
The suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015, the NCAA said in a statement by the Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu.
With the suspension of Dana Air, all its domestic flight services would be on hold pending the lifting of the suspension.
The suspension order, handed down by the Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, has since been communicated to the management of Dana Airlines.
The statement said, “The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the Airline by the Authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the Airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.
“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the Airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations.”
The suspension of Dana comes after the country’s oldest carrier, Aero Contractors, suspended scheduled flight operations.
Prior to the suspension of Dana, its Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann resigned his appointment over what sources called a foreign exchange crisis which has made payment of his salary difficult.
One of the Airline’s aircraft, a Boeing 737, was also grounded on Tuesday after it made an emergency landing in Abuja due to a technical fault on one of its engines.
Dana Air had posted a statement on its social media pages informing passengers that all flights have been cancelled due to ongoing audits of its operations.
But in an official statement over the suspension, the Airline confirmed the development, saying its “operations have been suspended as advised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) in order to undergo a full operational audit with effect from midnight 20th July 2022.”
The statement read: “Operational audits are regulatory and airlines are obligated to suspend their operations when the NCAA calls for it and we understand the impact this suspension will have on our partners, staff, passengers and the general public but we are very confident that we would come out stronger as we have done in the past.
“We wish to assure the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) that we are fully ready and committed to cooperating with them in the course of this audit and to also reassure our customers and partners that we are safe, efficient and reliable.
“The recent skyrocketing cost of Jet A1 at 830/litre, unavailability of forex, and inflation are also contributory factors to this decision regrettably.
“We crave the understanding and patience of our customers, travel and business partners and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our short absence from the market might cause.
“Our customer service team will continue to operate 24/7 to assist affected customers with necessary information on refunds and our offices will be open to all our existing partners.”
NEWS
Airlines tell passengers to prepare for flight disruptions over scarcity of aviation fuel
The umbrella body for domestic airlines in the country, Airline Operators of Nigeria, has notified passengers of air transport services that the sector has been hit by a major crisis of acute scarcity of Jet A1.
Similarly, the management of Ibom Air has alerted its passengers of impending flight cancellations due to the continuous unavailability of aviation fuel in the country.
Ibom Air stated that the fuel scarcity had greatly impeded on its operations, adding that it might now result in some flights being cancelled.
The airline made the disclosure on Friday in a statement signed by its General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette.
The statement reads in part: “While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.
“As Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our power to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement partly read.
AON’s spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in a statement titled ‘PUBLIC NOTIFICATION ON ACUTE SHORTAGE OF AVIATION FUEL AND FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS’ said, “This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.
“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations,” he said.
NEWS
FG releases admissions list into 110 Unity Colleges
The Federal Government, on Friday, released the list of admissions into the 110 Unity Colleges across the country.
Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Benjamin Goong made the announcement on Friday.
Goong advised parents to log on to the ministry’s website to check for the names of their wards.
He said parents could also check the admission status at the school they applied.
According to him, limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges.
He said admission is ongoing in such schools with available vacancies.
NEWS
Obi, Bianca, Putin, ASUU strike top Nigerians’ Google search in H1
Latest Google trends released on Thursday revealed that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, emerged as one of the top three most-searched people in Nigeria in the last six months.
Other top trending people in Nigeria within the first half of the year are Bianca Ojukwu and the Russian President, Vladmir Putin and embattled police officer, Abba Kyari.
The five-month ASUU strike also ranked among the trending moments on Google search trends in the country. Other trending things include songs and movies searched for by Nigerians in half-year 2022.
Google in the report, said: “The first half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. Between politics, high-profile deaths, sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy; Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.
“The top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Obi, Putin and Ojukwu. Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014.
“Putin, Russia’s President also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe.
Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra Willie Obiano. A second slap comes in at number five on the list after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.”
Google added that AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments. Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of AFCON to emerge a winner.
“The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online,” it added.
“The song, Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno is the number one trending song in the period under review. Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022,” Google disclosed.
Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
