breaking
NBS: GDP grew by 4.03% in third quarter
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.03 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, compared with the 5. 01 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter of same year.
The Statistician General of the Federation (SGF)/Chief Executive, NBS, Dr. Simon Harry, who revealed this at a media briefing, said the negative impact of the COVID-19 continued to impact on economic performance.
He said despite the slower growth, the Q3 performance was considered a tremendous improvement over both Q1 and Q2 of the year, adding that there had been steady growth of the economy.
In nominal terms, aggregate GDP increased to N45.11 trillion in the period under review, compared with the N39.12 trillion recorded in Q2 and N39.09 trillion in Q3 2020.
In the same vein, real GDP which shows volume of economic activities, stood at N18.54 trillion, higher by N1.85 trillion compared to N16.69 trillion in Q2 as well as higher by N718.57 billion when compared to N17.82 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The economy was largely driven by the non-oil sector which accounted for 92.51per cent of GDP, while the oil sector contributed 7.49 per cent to growth in Q3.
Daily oil production averaged 1.57 million barrels per day (mbpd) compared to 1.61mbpd in Q2 and 1.67mbpd in Q3 2020.
Oil growth rate stood at -10.73 per cent in real terms in the review period.
The SGF explained that the negative GDP figures recorded in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic had serious base effects on output figures for Q2 and Q3.
Harry said: “I must state that the improvement being seen in the output growth over the last four quarters depicts a steady progress made in stemming the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated negative impact on livelihood, well-being, and the economy.
“Globally, many countries have witnessed an improvement in economic performances compared to 2020 when COVID-19 was endemic.”
He said economic recovery remained a gradual process that requires consistent collective efforts to improve economic activities across the institutional sectors.
He explained: “However, in Nigeria the prospect of full recovery is glaring provided the current trend of improved economic performance is sustained in the rest of the year and beyond.”
Agriculture contributed 29.94 per cent to real GDP, higher than the 23.78 per cent recorded in Q2 while manufacturing accounted 8.96 per cent higher than the 8.69 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.
Also, trade contributed 14.93 per cent to GDP, lower than the 16.66 per cent recorded in Q2.
“You might be looking at the 5.01 per cent as being higher than the 4.03 per cent but when you look at the base effects, you discover that the margin between the two, certainly that of the third quarter was a higher figure compared to the 5.01 per cent as released in the second quarter of the year,” the SGF added.
He insisted the economy was growing rather than declining.
“There was serious base effects affecting the figure because Q3 2020 recorded negative rate while Q2 2020 recorded negative rate. And so if you consider the margin between the two figures, you will discover that the economy certainly is growing rather than decreasing. It is the base figures that have influenced the figure for this year,” he added.
breaking
Nigerian Olympic gold medallist, Paul Kehinde is dead
The current world record-holder in the men’s 65kg weightlifting category, Paul Kehinde, aka Olumi Agberin, is dead.
Kehinde was also a former world number 1 Para Powerlifter, Olympic Gold medallist and Commonwealth Games Champion.
Kehinde died on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 33 years old.
He was born in Epe, Lagos State.
His achievements include winning Silver at the 2011 World Championship, Gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and Gold at the 2015 All African Games (setting an African record of 214 kg).
He also won Gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games (broke the world record twice with lifts of 218kg and 220kg), Gold at the Mexico World Championship with another world record lift of 220kg and another Gold at the 2018 FAZZA World Para-Powerlifting Championship with a record-breaking lift of 220kg.
He won Silver at 2018 Commonwealth Games, Australia and Gold at the 2018 African championship.
breaking
Direct primaries: Gbajabiamila lobbies Buhari as President receives electoral bill
Governors lobbying President Muhammadu Buhari not to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill may have lost out in the equation going by the disclosure from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, that the president was in support of direct primaries for political parties to produce candidates for elections.
The Speaker, who spoke with journalists after meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja, said Buhari was a product of direct primaries, because of his popularity, adding that direct primaries open up the political space for the youths to participate.
He noted that the indirect primaries, which have been the practice in the selection of candidates for political parties for elections have not helped the growth of democracy in the country.
Gbajabiamila, therefore, assured the people that the President would soon sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law since he was back from official engagements.
“The President is happy. He will look at all the issues we have brought to his attention. We talked about the Electoral Act amendment. We talked about agricultural development and other issues. All of the issues, the President will look at them,” the Speaker said.
Asked to dwell on his discussion with the president, the Speaker retorted: “Several issues, which one are you interested in? I will tell you whether it was part of it or not. Yes, the issue of national development and the synergy with the National Assembly.
“This tripartite committee, if I tell you we didn’t discuss the Electoral Act amendment, which is what I am sure you are asking about, I will be lying to you. We had a very robust discussion and our position is known to the president,” he said.
When further asked to state the official position of the National Assembly, Gbajabiamila said, “Are you not aware that the National Assembly has passed the issue of direct primaries and electronic transmission of election results? That is the position of National Assembly. It has passed through both houses. We have passed the law. The official position of House of Representatives and the Senate, we are for direct primaries.
“We are for empowering the people at the grassroots level. Let everybody participate in governance. Democracy is defined as government of the people, for the people and by the people. People is used three times in that definition. And it doesn’t start from general election. It starts from primaries. So, we have made it very clear, abundantly.”
Defending direct primaries, said, “It has been like that for a long time and it’s not helping our democracy. It is not growing and deepening our democracy. We have passed ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill,’ which the President was very happy to be a part of, because he wants to encourage young people. But it’s just a bill on paper.
“You pass Not Too Young to Run Bill, but at the same time you close the space for the young ones for whom you have passed Not Too Young to Run Bill.
“You have continued with your indirect primaries, how will the young people get involved? Now, they have a chance with the direct primaries. You have opened up the space and they can get in and mobilise themselves and if they are popular enough, they win the election. They are not dependent on any godfather,” he said.
While reacting to the view expressed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State that it would be too expensive for political parties and INEC to handle direct primaries, he said,”Here is what I have to say. I have heard that argument about cost. And this is what I have to say.
“Do you put a price tag to democracy? I don’t think you should. What is too much and what is too little to buy freedom and democracy? I don’t think you should put a price tag to it. So, how much will be okay for him? He should tell us how much will be okay for him.”
On the concern that the National Assembly was fighting, because they had been edged out, he said: “Let me tell you something very clearly, and I have said it over and over again, the indirect primary is easier for me, at least, as far as my constituency is concerned.
“The indirect primary is easier for me. But because I don’t want to be selfish, because I want to look at the bigger picture, I will rather go with direct primaries. Let everybody go and vote. If they vote me out, they vote me out. It is as simple as that.”
On whether the Electoral Act Amendment Bill had been transmitted to the President and when it would be assented to, the speaker said, “It’s on the way. You can be sure of that.”
Speaking on the takeaways from his discussions with the president, Gbajabiamila said: “Very good, hopefully, we get the bill transmitted now that he is back very soon. We are hopeful it will become law and Nigerians will be better for it.”
Also speaking on the reason for the visit to the State House, he said: “I haven’t seen the president in a while. The president has been out of the country doing Nigeria’s business.
“He attended Climate Conference and he was in South Africa for the Trade Conference. He was also in Paris. I just came to brief the President as to the goings on in the country as it affects the National Assembly. So, we had fruitful discussions.
“We have been here for a while. We had fruitful discussions and tried to strike some synergy.”
breaking
Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch
The Ogun State House of Assembly has ordered security agencies to arrest a Nollywood star, Goriola Hassan, for allegedly parading himself as the Oba-elect of Imobi in the Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the state.
The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, during plenary on Thursday ordered that Hassan should be arrested and presented to the Assembly within 14 days.
The Assembly had in August threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Goriola after he snubbed two previous invitations of the lawmakers over the allegations against him.
Oluomo ordered his arrest following the presentation and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
The committee Chairman, Bolanle Ajayi, while reading the committee’s report, accused Goriola of converting a government building to private use.
Ajayi also accused the Nollywood actor of disobeying the orders of constituted authority that asked him to stop parading himself as the Olu of Imobi.
The committee affirmed that the Onitasin of Itasin remained the only king and prescribed authority in Imobi land.
The committee recommended that the government building, which was the Government’s Community Dispensary House at Fotedo, Imobi, converted to private use by Goriola, be taken over by the community and he should be declared wanted and handed over to the security agencies.
Latest News
- Paul Kehinde: Five things you don’t know about the late Nigerian Olympic gold medallist
- Nigerian Olympic gold medallist, Paul Kehinde is dead
- Meet Emmanuella Aderopo, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal 1 new bride
- NYSC is here to stay, says minister
- Lagos requires $15bn for infrastructure development – Gov. Sanwo-Olu
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Cellphone exposure may harm-sperm
-
breaking1 day ago
PHOTOS: Strike of Nigerian rail workers begins
-
breaking1 day ago
VIDEO: Some cabals have taken over Nigeria – Gov Ortom raises alarm
-
breaking1 day ago
FG raises power tariff December, begins free meters purchase
-
breaking1 day ago
Police cordon off APC national secretariat over protest rumour
-
NEWS1 day ago
US Secretary of State visit to Aso Rock – What to expect
-
breaking1 day ago
U.S removes Nigeria from ‘religious freedom violators’ list
-
breaking1 day ago
PHOTOS: Zulum gives N20m to family of slain Gen Zirkushu