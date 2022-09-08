NEWS
NBC stop radio stations from airing popular Hausa song
Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation has written all radio stations to stop playing the popular ‘Warr’ song
In the letter, the commission expressed concern about lyrics in the song, which is currently making waves across northern Nigeria at the moment.
This was disclosed in a letter from the Kaduna Zonal office of NBC dated 6th September.
The song by musician AGwanja hdo as taken over many homes and parties in the North with radio stations also devoting enough airtime to the song.
According to NBC many stations were just playing the song without taking time to study the lyrics.
According to the commission, the lyrics made reference to liquor consumption, which violates sections 3.18.2 and 3.9 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.
Before the ban by NBC, Gwanja has been invited by the Kano Censors Board while Sharia court has send a letter to Police to take action on the ‘Warr’ singer.
Singer Ado Gwanja song ‘Warr’ is popular up north like Kizz Daniel, Tekno – ‘Buga’ in the south.
Palace signaling Queen Elizabeth II is in ‘grave condition’
Buckingham Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision” is “grave news,” according to a royal biographer.
“We knew that this was extremely serious when the palace released a statement that doctors were ‘concerned,’” Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of Our Times,” tells Page Six exclusively.
Hardman explains that the famously stoic monarch, 96, “dislikes any discussions about her health,” so the news signals how serious her condition must be.
“She would previously only authorize statements in response to a specific condition — something like a hospital admission or a COVID diagnosis, as happened earlier this year,” he adds. “To be told, suddenly, that she was ‘under medical supervision,’ followed by family members flying to her bedside, is grave news indeed.”
Robert Jobson, author of “William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch,” echoes that the palace’s statement is “unusual.”
“I believe things are moving very fast right now,” he tells us. “My thoughts are with the Queen and her family.”
Royal officials announced Thursday that Her Majesty, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June, had been placed under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns for her health.
“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a royal spokesperson said in a statement.
Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Prince Harry all promptly traveled to Balmoral, Scotland, to be at the Queen’s bedside.
Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, as well as Prince Andrew were also said to be en route to Balmoral Castle.
NANS threatens to shut down Education Ministry over ASUU strike
The factional leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to occupy and shut down the Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja if the federal government fails to resolve the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) within two weeks.
President of the student’s group, Umar Faruk who issued the threat, however, appealed to ASUU) and the government to return to the negotiating table to find an amicable solution to the lingering industrial action.
ASUU has been on strike since February 14 due to several unresolved issues
While addressing a press conference, Faruk said all stakeholders of education must be seen to be engaging in ensuring that education is given the desired attention by increasing budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Education to meet UNESCO recommendations.
He decried a situation where students have been at home for the past six months on account of the strike action, stressing that it does not augur well for a nation desirous of growth and genuine development.
Farouk also decried the security situation in the country, the crisis associated with premium motor spirit, including the ever-increasing rate of unemployment in the country.
He said, “In the light of these; we shall not waste time in ensuring that our agenda is focused on ensuring students return to school within the shortest possible period.
“The security situation in the country desires a more robust engagement with the view to engaging Nigerian Students in peace-building advocacies, this deserves urgent attention as the masses are already tired of the sorry state of affairs with respect to insecurity in Nigeria thus a multi-stakeholder engagement through non-kinetic approach has become inevitable.
“The lingering fuel crisis is not to be swept away easily as it keeps affecting the economic posture of Nigeria which is visible in the attendant hike in the price of, transportation, foodstuff, goods and services, therefore, a lasting solution is thereby required for our economy to grow and for our nation to thrive in Prosperity.
“There is rising unemployment that has affected the growth and development of the Nigerian economy thus it becomes important that government creates a conducive environment for growth and development
“Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for almost 8 months, the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore as students keep suffering from the long-term effect of the strike. The Nigerian Student’s patience has been stretched beyond its elastic limit and has resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU.
“We, therefore, demand that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education, within a few working days resolve the lingering ASUU Strike. As we shall mobilize our students towards occupying the ministry of education until our demands are met.
“The Federal Government should set visitation panels to address issues of all politically expelled and rusticated students while all stakeholders of education should be engaged in ensuring education is given the desired attention by the increment of budgetary allocation to Ministry of Education to meet UNESCO recommendation”.
NANS woos ASUU, FG back to negotiating table over lingering strike
Probe Atiku over link with detained terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu – Fani-Kayode tells DSS
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate an alleged link between the detained terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu and an alleged undisclosed figure in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Recall that Tukur Mamu was arrested with his family on Tuesday and repatriated on Wednesday.
The Nigerian secret police while confirming the arrest, had said the suspect is in the custody of the service, stating that he has some questions to answer.
Reacting to the arrest, Fani-Kayode, who shared a photo of Tukur Mamu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in a tweet on his official handle, asked the service to investigate the link between the suspect and “leading figure in the PDP”.
He commended the DSS for the arrest, asking the service to go after the suspect’s associates.
He wrote, “The biggest breakthrough in the fight against BH & ISWAP is the arrest, repatriation & detention of Tukur Mamu who is an accomplice to the terrorists and who negotiates for ransoms on their behalf.
“I commend the noble & patriotic efforts of the DSS and NIA in this respect.
“I urge them to go after his associates and other highly placed individuals who are close to him and that have also spoken & negotiated for the terrorists in the past.
“Finally, I call on them to establish precisely what the link is between him and a leading figure in the PDP”.
