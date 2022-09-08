NBC stop radio stations from airing popular Hausa song

The factional leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to occupy and shut down the Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja if the federal government fails to resolve the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) within two weeks.

President of the student’s group, Umar Faruk who issued the threat, however, appealed to ASUU) and the government to return to the negotiating table to find an amicable solution to the lingering industrial action.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 due to several unresolved issues

While addressing a press conference, Faruk said all stakeholders of education must be seen to be engaging in ensuring that education is given the desired attention by increasing budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Education to meet UNESCO recommendations.

He decried a situation where students have been at home for the past six months on account of the strike action, stressing that it does not augur well for a nation desirous of growth and genuine development.

Farouk also decried the security situation in the country, the crisis associated with premium motor spirit, including the ever-increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

He said, “In the light of these; we shall not waste time in ensuring that our agenda is focused on ensuring students return to school within the shortest possible period.

“The security situation in the country desires a more robust engagement with the view to engaging Nigerian Students in peace-building advocacies, this deserves urgent attention as the masses are already tired of the sorry state of affairs with respect to insecurity in Nigeria thus a multi-stakeholder engagement through non-kinetic approach has become inevitable.

“The lingering fuel crisis is not to be swept away easily as it keeps affecting the economic posture of Nigeria which is visible in the attendant hike in the price of, transportation, foodstuff, goods and services, therefore, a lasting solution is thereby required for our economy to grow and for our nation to thrive in Prosperity.

“There is rising unemployment that has affected the growth and development of the Nigerian economy thus it becomes important that government creates a conducive environment for growth and development

“Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for almost 8 months, the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore as students keep suffering from the long-term effect of the strike. The Nigerian Student’s patience has been stretched beyond its elastic limit and has resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU.

“We, therefore, demand that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education, within a few working days resolve the lingering ASUU Strike. As we shall mobilize our students towards occupying the ministry of education until our demands are met.

“The Federal Government should set visitation panels to address issues of all politically expelled and rusticated students while all stakeholders of education should be engaged in ensuring education is given the desired attention by the increment of budgetary allocation to Ministry of Education to meet UNESCO recommendation”.

