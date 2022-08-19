ENTERTAINMENT
NBC revokes Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM, others’ licences
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday said it has revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others, Channels reports.
The Director-General of the NBC, Mallam Balarabe Shehu, who made the disclosure on Friday, said the development followed the failure of the media houses to renew their broadcast licences.
He also directed its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shut down of the operation of the stations within the next 24 hours.
More to follow…
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
Zamfara DPO regains freedom after five days in captivity
Usman Ali, the Divisional Police Officer of Magami Division, Gusau Local Government of Zamfara State, has regained his freedom after five days in captivity.
The freedom of the DPO abducted by terrorists was secured by the newly inaugurated community protection guards on Tuesday night.
Governor Bello Matawalle, while confirming the development, thanked Almighty Allah for the life of the abducted police officer, hailing “the efforts of the newly inaugurated community protection guards.”
However, a source explained that unspecified ransom was paid by the DPO’s friends and family members before he could regain his freedom.
BBNaija: Beauty apologizes to fans, makes promises
Beauty Tukura, disqualified Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemate, has apologised to her fans.
She apologized for her irrational behavior which led to her untimely exit from the ‘Level up’ edition of the reality Tv show.
Recall that Beauty was disqualified on Sunday after receiving three strikes for disobeying the rules of BBNaija.
Beauty joined the likes of Tacha, Khloe, Erica who were disqualified from BBNaija for unruly attitude.
In a short video, Beauty thanked those who supported her through her short stay in the house despite her shortcomings.
Beauty said: “To everyone who’s been riding with me or supporting me, thank you.
“I’m so sorry I left like this. Alcohol got the best of me. Beauty will do better.”
