NEWS
NBA crisis: Akeredolu slams Akintola for calling Akpata a boy
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has expressed disdain at the alleged remarks made by Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, against Olumide Akpata, the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).
Akintola was said to have referred to Akpata as a boy during a programme in Oyo State.
In a statement personally signed by him and available to newsmen through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, Akeredolu, a past president of the NBA and a life bencher, said that Akpata cannot, under any circumstances, be referred to as a boy.
The governor admonished lawyers against making remarks that would splinter the association, adding that everyone in the legal profession should be united and focused.
“I have read several comments arising from the statement credited to my friend, brother, and colleague, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN. I am acutely aware of the passion with which he pursues his conviction on any matter.
“I am sure that he will, at a reflective moment, agree with all colleagues and reasonable people that our immediate past president, though junior in age and length of membership of our great association, cannot be referred to as a boy biologically or otherwise.
“As the President of our Association, he was the number one lawyer in the country without regard to the camp to which he belonged during the Bar elections, his religion, ethnicity, and political affiliation.
“There are set rules for the executive leadership of the association. No elected member of the committee can act outside the scope permitted and envisioned.
“There are also established guidelines for redress in case of perceived infractions or infringement on the rights of persons or groups. The President of the Bar is primus inter pares,” he said.
Akeredolu also condemned the growing tendencies which predispose members of the NBA to act in a manner considered very strange to the established tradition anchored on diffidence, respect, and dignity.
He commended the immediate administration led by Olumide Akpata for a successful annual conference and reawakening in the Bar.
NEWS
Army denies collaborating with herdsmen, bandits
The Nigerian Army has denied claims that its personnel were collaborating with armed herdsmen and bandits to terrorise the Eastern part of the country as well as Benue state.
The Army described such claims as spurious and derogatory, aimed at smearing the image of the service.
In a statement on Saturday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the Army will not succumb to intimidation by groups giving these narratives.
It partly read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a libelous, spurious and derogatory narrative credited to one so called International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law , alleging that the Nigerian military, especially the NA is working with armed herdsmen/bandits to terrorize the Eastern part of the country and Benue state.
“A cursory look at the content reveals a futile effort to drag the image and reputation of the NA in the mud, while promoting irredentists, lawless and outlawed organizations.
“Unfortunately for these mischief makers, the highly patriotic and untiring efforts of the Nigerian Army to neutrally defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria is visible enough and boldly seen by all and have received international accolades.
“It is on record that the NA conducted and will still conduct series of Exercises not only in the South Eastern states, but across all the states of the Federation, which has reasonably reduced criminality.”
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
NEWS
Lagos govt orders all schools to resume September 5
All public and private schools in Lagos State are to begin the 2022/2023 academic year on September 5, 2022.
This was confirmed in a statement on Saturday issued by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance of the state, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.
According to Seriki-Ayeni, the date was approved by the Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.
“All schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State are mandated to resume for First Term on Monday, September 5, 2022, as stated in the 2022/2023 Harmonised Academic Calendar as approved by the Honourable Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo.
“The academic calendar prioritises standardised learning days and schools are to ensure strict compliance for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State,” it read in part.
The statement added that students and staff “are expected to adhere to health and safety protocols” when they resume.
The academic calendar according to the statement is available for download on the Lagos Education Quality Assurance website.
NEWS
USA Vice President, Kamala Harris happy meeting Osinbajo
The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, says it was a great meeting with her Nigeria counterpart, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.
Osinbajo, on Wednesday, departed Abuja for the United States to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s recently launched Energy Transition Plan.
Osinbajo met with Kamala on Friday at the White House where the two vice presidents discussed some issues bothering on the relationship between the two countries.
Kamala, in a post on her official Facebook page after the meeting, cited Nigeria’s leadership as one of the major keys in confronting the country’s challenges.
She wrote, “It was great to meet with Vice President Osinbajo of Nigeria today to discuss strengthening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.
“African leadership, and in particular, Nigeria’s leadership, is key to confronting regional and global challenges.”
