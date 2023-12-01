Navy destroys boat carrying illegally refined diesel

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted and destroyed a boat transporting drums of illegally refined Automated Gas Oil in the seaward area of the Bonny Island channel in Rivers State.

A top naval officer in Bonny, who opted to remain anonymous, shared this information with newsmen on Friday, revealing that the boat was apprehended off the Bonny River.

The coordinated operation involved personnel from the Forward Operating Base, Bonny, who successfully impounded and subsequently destroyed the diesel-laden boat, with the quantity of the destroyed product estimated to be approximately 150,000 litres.

The officer stated that recent efforts by the Nigerian Navy were in response to the directive from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, which instructed officers and men to eradicate criminal activities in the maritime domain.

He emphasised that the success of this operation aligns with the strategic operations declared by Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command.

The Navy’s proactive stance is part of ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing various crimes in the maritime sector, with a particular focus on combating crude oil theft.

The officer emphasised that such criminal activities have contributed to the recent increase in crude oil production.

“This is our posture and this is in line with the expectation of the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters during the ongoing confrontation phase of the FOC’s Concept of Operation for the last quarter of the year, drawn from the Strategic Guidance of the CNS,” the officer stated.