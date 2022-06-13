NEWS
Nationwide outage as grid collapses for fifth time in 2022
Nigeria experienced a nationwide outage on Sunday evening as the national electricity grid crashed to zero with power bulbs fluctuating before they went off in some offices in Abuja.
This is about the fifth time, Nigeria, will be experiencing a system collapse this year with the last being on 8th April 2022.
According to a top official of a Generation Company (GenCo) the nationwide outage began around 6 pm as the generation from various power plants dipped. “We experienced a grid collapse this evening at 18:49 hours.
“As of 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022, power generation on the national grid was 1,353.80 megawatts (MW), generated by 13 GenCos shortly before the system crashed. There are up to 24 active Gencos on the grid system, but even from the 13 GenCos on Sunday evening, only Delta (Ughelli) GenCo did up to 371MW; Rivers IPP had 156MW, Omotosho did 130MW, Olorunsogo did 128MW while the other nine GenCos did not generate up to 100MW.
“Sadly, the baseload GenCos which are the three hydropower plants that guarantee stable electricity were affected. While Kainji had 51MW, Jebba had 88MW and Shiroro was down, some 45 minutes before the national grid collapsed,” said the official.
Reports from the Nigeria System Operations, a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and grid manager, indicate that there has been a lull in power generation. The highest generation on Saturday was 3,685MW, also being the highest electricity generated in Nigeria for a week (since Sunday 5th June).
As of when filing this report, TCN was yet to officially issue a report on the remote and immediate cause of the grid collapse. But an official said the restoration process has intensified with power being restored to Abuja and some states, first.
NEWS
Nigeria Governors’ Forum counters Buhari Government, says no evidence ISWAP terrorists attacked Ondo Catholic Church
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has described as mere speculation the claim by the national security council that the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists carried out the recent attack on a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State.
Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, during an interview on Channels TV on Monday, said there was no concrete evidence linking the Sunday, June 5 attack in Owo to ISWAP terrorists.
The attack on congregants of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State led to the death of at least 40 people and injuries to several others.
“I’m not going to go into any speculations as far as I’m concerned. Statements about ISWAP or Boko Haram or whatever other institution is responsible for this are purely speculative at this stage.
“I haven’t seen any evidence that concretely puts this in the corner of any of these rouge elements that we have, but it really doesn’t at this stage matter; they have committed this crime, they have demonstrated capacity to cause maximum damage to our people, our duty as security officers is to ensure that this does not occur again and that we go after elements of this nature whichever organization they may represent within our domains and that’s precisely what is happening right now,” he said.
Fayemi described the incident as heinous and a war on the people, insisting that necessary steps will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.
He said, “This is a war on the people, there’s no other way to describe it and that’s why we are taking the steps we are taking by flying the flag at half-mast, just a symbolic indication of how much of a crisis of security that we are in and why an attack in Owo is an attack on all of us in Nigeria.
“We are all from Owo now and we must do everything to prevent a repeat of this. We hope the security institutions will cooperate with us to address this terrible tragedy that occurred in Owo.
“We’re privy to all manner of intelligence, security information but it’s not all intelligence that’s actionable intelligence. When intelligence is actionable, our duty is to pass it on to the relevant institutions responsible for this even when it comes to our attention.
“I don’t want us to jump a gun as far as this is concerned and that’s why I’m not going to go into any detail as to what intelligence we had and at what point we had it. Suffice it to say that the security institutions are conducting their own investigations now. We are also in our own way complementing that effort.”
Fayemi while speaking about a communique issued at the end of the southwest governors’ meeting held virtually on Sunday, said the review placed on commercial motorcycles in the region will determine whether they will be banned as most of the riders use them for criminal activities.
He continued, “A review doesn’t necessarily mean a ban, it says a review of their operations and it’s that review that will determine what we will do and it has to be taken on a state-by-state basis as well even as we try to have a regional outlook as far as that’s concerned.
“We have discovered not once or twice in the intelligence gathering that has consistently gone on in our various states that some of these elements purportedly undertaking commercial transportation are themselves agents of these criminals and bandits that are ravaging the whole of the country and clearly we need to balance the need for economic sustenance at the level of the citizens with the need for security of the citizens and I think that’s what that review would come out with.
He said southwest governors will meet physically soon to address the insecurity in the region.
The National Security Council (NSC) had accused ISWAP fighters of launching the attack on the Catholic church, which led to the death of at least 40 people.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this last Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the NSC chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
ISWAP and Boko Haram have been terrorising the North-West for years, killing and displacing many residents.
NEWS
Buhari meets Amaechi, Lawan in Aso Rock Villa
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday evening at the Aso Rock Villa, met separately with former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; both of whom were presidential aspirants at the just concluded Primary election of the All Progressives Congress.
The meeting comes barely two days after the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, met Buhari on a thank you visit to the Villa.
Although the matters discussed with Amaechi were not disclosed, Lawan who spoke after his session with the President said the party was still grappling with challenges it inherited since 1999.
“I want to make a promise to Nigerians on behalf of my party that APC at the state and national levels will always do things that would matter for the lives of the ordinary Nigerians and why we are failing is not because we want to fail. It’s because we are challenged and we are only eight years old.
“We had a political party that was in power for 16 years and most of the problems that APC met at the state and national levels are issues sown a long time ago since 1999 and some were there before 1999.
“We have done a lot. I am a chief participant in this administration and I know just how much has been invested in the infrastructure of this nation and how much we have invested in empowering the youth,” he said.
Both former aspirants are visiting the President for the first time since the presidential primary election.
No official statement was released after the closed door meetings.
NEWS
June 12: President Buhari’s full speech on 2022 Democracy Day
ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER IN CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE OCCASION OF COMMEMORATION AND CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY DAY
12TH JUNE, 2022
Fellow Nigerians, Today, June The 12th, marks another Democracy Day anniversary and an occasion to celebrate freedom and unity of our Nation.
- From 1999, we consistently celebrated Democracy Day to mark the end of military rule and the return of power and control into the hands of those freely elected by the people. On this day, Nigerians recommit themselves to ensuring we protect and preserve the ideals of democracy.
- In 2018, we moved Democracy Day from 29th of May to the 12th of June. This change was to remind all Nigerians of one free election after which the presumed winner along with Nigerians were denied their rights and their choice.
- On June 12th 1993, Nigerians saw the best in our citizens as we all went out to vote peacefully. By June 24th 1993, we also saw the worst of our leadership as the elections were annulled.
- We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993. Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in future.
- Fellow Nigerians this is my last Democracy Day speech as your President. By June 12th, 2023, exactly one year from today, you will already have a new President. I remain committed and determined to ensure that the new President is elected through a peaceful and transparent process.
- It is important for all of us to remember that June 12th, 2023 will be exactly 30 years from the 1993 Presidential elections. In honour and memory of one of our national heroes for democracy, Chief M.K.O Abiola, GCFR, we must all work together to ensure this transition is done in a peaceful manner.
- I am hopeful that we can achieve this. The signs so far are positive. Recently, all registered political parties conducted primaries to select their candidates for the 2023 general elections.
- These primaries were peaceful and orderly. Those who won were magnanimous in their victories. Those who lost were gracious in defeat. And those aggrieved opted to seek judicial justice as opposed to jungle justice.
- I followed the party primaries closely from the state level to the Presidential level. I was very impressed to see across all the political parties that, most candidates ran issued based campaigns. The language and tone throughout were on the whole measured and controlled.
- Another positive that came from the 2022 party primaries was the significant increase in women and youth particularly across all parties. I was very pleased to see this development. This augurs well for the future. These trends clearly show the level of maturity our democracy has achieved in the last 23 years.
- As we move into the general election campaign season, we must sustain this mature attitude to campaigning and ultimately, voting. We must never see it as a “do or die” affair. We must all remember democracy is about the will of the majority. There must be winners and losers.
- I will therefore take this opportunity on this very special day to ask all candidates to continue running issue focused campaigns and to treat opponents with dignity. As leaders, you must all showcase high character and never forget that the world is watching us and Africa looks up to Nigeria to provide example in governance. The tone you set at the top will surely be replicated in your followers.
For the voters, I am pleased to inform you that in the last 7 years, our government across all tiers, has made significant investments to reform and enhance our electoral laws, systems, and processes to safeguard your votes.
The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary were and still remain united and committed to ensure these reforms are fully implemented in the 2023 general elections. Fellow Nigerians, your right to choose your government will be preserved and protected.
I know many of us are concerned with the rise in insecurity due to terrorist activities in parts of the country. As a government, we are working hard to contain and address these challenges. And ensure that the 2023 general elections are safe and secure for all Nigerians.
To achieve this however, we must all contribute. It is not the job of government alone. I ask all citizens to support and cooperate with our security agencies by reporting any suspicious characters and activities to law enforcement agencies. We can only have a safe country if we are able to prevent crime not after the crime has been committed.
On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers. I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping. I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.
For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators. For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed, and their kidnappers are brought to justice. If we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction.
We have reformed some of our security structures. Some of the defence assets we procured three years ago have arrived and have been deployed.
Our cyber security and surveillance systems are being upgraded to further enhance our ability to track and trace criminal elements. We are also recruiting and training new personnel across all our security and intelligence agencies to strengthen the country’s over-all security.
I will conclude this Democracy Day speech, my last as President, by assuring you of my commitment to protect Nigeria and Nigerians from all enemies from within and outside.
I am also promising you a free, fair and transparent electoral process. And I am pleading with all citizens to come together and work with Government to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Latest News
- Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul hints at having ‘more kids’
- Diddy, 52, confirms he’s dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28
- Nigeria Governors’ Forum counters Buhari Government, says no evidence ISWAP terrorists attacked Ondo Catholic Church
- De Jong welcomes Lewandowski to Barcelona
- Nationwide outage as grid collapses for fifth time in 2022
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari cruise LA in Rolls Royce after lavish wedding
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Nigeria Governors’ Forum counters Buhari Government, says no evidence ISWAP terrorists attacked Ondo Catholic Church
-
CELEBRITIES18 hours ago
Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul hints at having ‘more kids’
-
NEWS2 days ago
June 12: President Buhari’s full speech on 2022 Democracy Day
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Buhari meets Amaechi, Lawan in Aso Rock Villa
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Taylor Swift surprises fans with performance at Taylor Swift
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
‘Pray for me’ — Justin Bieber reveals he’s battling facial paralysis
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
De Jong welcomes Lewandowski to Barcelona