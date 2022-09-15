SPORTS
Nations League: Southgate releases England squad, excludes top stars [Full list]
England head coach, Gareth Southgate, on Thursday, released his side’s squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
Southgate omitted top stars like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho from the list to face Italy and Germany later this month.
He, however, included Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the squad.
Below is the squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford).
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo extends 18-year streak with goal in Man Utd win over Sheriff Tiraspol
Cristiano Ronaldo ensured he kept up one of his many remarkable goalscoring records with a well-taken penalty for Manchester United in their routine victory over Sheriff Tiraspol.
The Red Devils overcame their Moldovan rivals at the Zimbru Stadium on Thursday evening thanks to a brilliant opener from Jadon Sancho and a powerful spot kick from Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar stepped up from 12 yards and rifled down the middle after Diogo Dalot was brought down in the area towards the end of the first half.
The result saw United pick up their first Europa League points of the campaign as they bounced back from their 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad at Old Trafford one week earlier. It was also a significant game for Ronaldo on a personal level, as it presented him with his final chance to open his account for the season before October.
The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored at club level in at least one of August or September in each of the last 17 campaigns – and took that record to 18 consecutive seasons with his penalty against Sheriff. The last time Ronaldo failed to score in the opening two months of a season came all the way back in 2004/05, when he was a 19-year-old at the start of his second term at Old Trafford.
The last few weeks have been some of the most challenging Ronaldo has endured during his senior career. He has only started one Premier League game all season – the 4-0 drubbing by Brentford – and was unable to get on the scoresheet against Sociedad.
However, in the absence of injured duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag persisted with Ronaldo up front and was rewarded as he fired his penalty past Sheriff goalkeeper Maksym Koval. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Champions League, so his strike against the Moldovan club was actually his first goal in the Europa League.
“Ronaldo needed that goal,” Ten Hag said. “Many times he came close [this season], but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.”
Thursday’s clash on the continent is the Red Devils’ final fixture before the international break because this weekend’s derby against Leeds United has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Last Sunday’s fixture with Crystal Palace was also called off, so Ten Hag’s side have two domestic fixtures which need to be rescheduled.
SPORTS
Uefa make decision on Rangers defying Champions League rules with Queen tribute
Rangers will not face any disciplinary action for paying tribute to the Queen by singing the national anthem before last night’s Champions League defeat to Napoli, despite having being told not to by Uefa.
The Glasgow club paid tribute to the 96-year-old with a moment of silence, a display created by the Union Bears supporters group and a rendition of the national anthem before succumbing 3-0 to the Serie A club at Ibrox.
On Monday Uefa had rejected a request from British clubs for the anthem to be sung before games, leading to fears that Rangers would face repercussions for breaking protocol. But a spokesperson for the governing body has said no action will be taken.
Rangers are renowned for their affinity towards the Royal Family and have a portrait of the late Queen in the home dressing room at Ibrox which was introduced by Graeme Souness during his time as manager.
The SPL side said in a statement released upon the news of her death: “Her Majesty served the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years with incredible devotion and dignity. She will be gravely missed by not just our nation, but nations across the world.”
No Napoli fans were at Ibrox for the game due to a limit on security resources. To reciprocate, no Rangers supporters will attend the reverse fixture in Naples.
Local rivals Celtic, meanwhile, are being investigated after an offensive banner, saying “F*** the crown” was displayed by away fans in their 1-1 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw. BT Sport apologised to viewers after the banner was broadcast during the match.
“Please be informed that proceedings having been opened against Celtic regarding a banner,” Uefa said. “The Uefa disciplinary bodies will decided on the matter in due course.”
SPORTS
Erling Haaland repaid Pep Guardiola’s faith to prove footballing cliche in Man City win
For well over 80 minutes, he had blundered down blind alleys, struggled to control simple balls, misplaced routine passes.
There had not been a huge amount going on in the closing-down department, either. Let’s face it, had Pep Guardiola lit up Erling Haaland’s number when making a triple substitution in the aftermath of Jude Bellingham ’s opener, few inside the Etihad Stadium – apart from taunting Borussia Dortmund fans – would have complained.
But Guardiola knows, like we all do, that the history of the game’s finest strikers shows one great truth and proves one great cliche… It only takes a moment for them to turn a game.
That moment here, that moment that won the match for Manchester City, came when Haaland read the beautiful outside-of-the-boot pass from Joao Cancelo and met it with a finish that was half kung fu kick, half brilliant volley. It was familiar but it was thrilling, it was yet another stunning reminder of what Haaland is all about.
This was an identikit Haaland winner, an identikit Haaland goal that gave City a victory that looked beyond them for long periods of this game. This is what he was bought for.
Against his old club, it was story-book stuff, but the more subtle points of this game will not be lost on Guardiola. For an hour, City were dreadful in a way that City rarely are. On three occasions in a truly tedious first half, Jack Grealish cut inside his first opponent only to find his second had anticipated the move and was able to comfortably block the shot.
In a way, that summed up Grealish’s City career so far and summed up City’s performance prior to Jude Bellingham’s clever headed opener not long before the hour mark. What happened in the wake of Bellingham’s cute conversion of a driven Macro Reus cross was why City are favourites for domestic and European honours.
Guardiola brought on Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva and the dynamic of City’s display changed for the better. OK, they were not directly involved in either of the two goals but they were inventive, incisive and creative in a way the players they had replaced
But although those three were key in wearing Dortmund down, no-one could have predicted the source of the equaliser ten minutes from time. Let’s put it this way, it was one of Kevin de Bruyne’s more unlikely assists – a short pass to John Stones, who bulleted home a right-footer from the edge of the penalty area.
Alexander Meyer, in the Dortmund goal, might have done better but it was certainly travelling. And Meyer’s misery was complete when Cancelo persuaded his pass to drift beyond the Dortmund back-line and Haaland leapt in that trademark fashion of his to finish with what looked like the wrong foot, his left.
For some reason, Guardiola got into trouble with the referee after the final whistle but that will not matter. Pep made the right changes at the right time and kept faith with his phenomenon upfront. And as he will do many times over, Erling Haaland repaid him.
