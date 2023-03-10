Friday, March 10, 2023
National census may now hold in May

The postponement of the 2023 gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections will affect the conduct of the 2023 Housing and Population Census.

Recall that the census which would hold after 17 years was scheduled for March 29 to April 2.

A staff member of the National Population Commission (NPC) , who does not want his name in print as the decision is yet to be taken told Daily Trust that the exercise would now hold between May 3 to 7.

“The census will hold now from May 3 to 7 and it is a recommendation that has been submitted to the President. He is going to approve it anyway but it is yet to be decided.”

The Chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, had given a hint of the shift of the exercise Thursday while receiving some digital items from the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) in Abuja.

Kwarra, while stating that the decision has not been reached, said President Muhammadu Buhari would decide the next line of action.

