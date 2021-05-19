National carrier to take off in 2022 – Sirika

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, has revealed that the new national carrier will commence operation in the first quarter of 2022.

Sirika made this known on Wednesday while speaking to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

He said the new national carrier is long overdue and the private sector-run airline will be in operation by early 2022, with possibly cheaper rates.

“The new national carrier is expected to be a viable airline and is potentially poised to cater to millions of travelers in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Sirika blamed the Coronavirus pandemic for the postponement of the planned date for the establishment of the national carrier initially set for the end of 2021.

The minister added that the Ministry will return to the council in two weeks to submit a memo with an outline business case for the council’s approval.