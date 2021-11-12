breaking
National Assembly to spend N25billion from Buhari government’s fresh foreign loans
The ninth Senate will get a total of $62million (N25,453,568,614.63) from the about $16.2billion fresh foreign loan which it approved for the Muhammadu Buhari government.
Recall that the National Assembly on Wednesday approved $16,230,077,718 (N6trillion) and €1,020,000,000 (N479billion) loans requested by the Nigerian president, Buhari.
The upper legislative chamber also approved grant components of $125million.
ALSO READ: Senate okays Buhari’s $16b, €1b, $125m loan request without terms
Part of the N25billion is reportedly allocated for the construction of a 17mw hybrid solar power plant in the National Assembly and will be funded by SINOCUTE standard chartered bank.
According to the report, documents on the proposed loan and project quoted actual amount of the Solar Power Plant in NASS to be $60.1million without stating what the balance of $2million will be expended on.
The report reads: “The Committee notes that the Project includes, but is not limited to the construction of 17MW hybrid solar power plant for the use of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.
“The Committee notes that the contract was awarded to SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd and NEWTECH Global Network Limited as the Consortium at a total value of $60,120,000.”
The report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts led by Senator Clifford Ordia on the borrowing plans, $100million is projected for the Ministry of Women Affairs for the execution of unspecified Nigeria for Women Projects.
It further stated, “The Committee notes that the project is intended to support livelihoods for 324,000 women over the age of 18 years in targeted local Governments in the States of Abia, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba.
“Committee notes that each participating State receives $15m but Edo State declined participation in the project leaving 5 States instead of 6.
“The Committee notes that the objective is to assist women to enhance household income through grants and to meet specific lifecycle needs and to mitigate some household expenses.
“The Committee further notes that the States have executed a Subsidiary Loan Agreement with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for the lending agreement.”
Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
The Appeal Tribunal hearing cases on the Lagos local government election has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councillorship candidate for Oriade Ward A, Kirikiri, Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mustapha Olanrewaju, as winner of the election in the ward.
The tribunal also ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Onyeahasi Omolabake, to cease parading herself as councillor for the ward.
The chairman of the five-man appeal tribunal, Justice Morenike Obadina, in the judgement delivered at the Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, ordered that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Olanrewaju.
In compliance with the tribunal’s directives, the LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), yesterday issued a Certificate of Return to the PDP candidate.
A statement by LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Tope Ojo, the chairman stated that the certificate earlier issued to Onyeahasi has been withdrawn and rendered invalid.
Cristiano Ronaldo gives young pitch invader his shirt and hug after Man Utd ace misses hatful in Portugal’s Ireland draw
Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t find the back of the net in Portugal’s drab draw with the Republic of Ireland – but he was still a hero after handing a delirious fan his shirt.
The Manchester United man was unable to put his club woes aside after missing a host of golden chances to grab a win at the Aviva Stadium.
He also had to avoid the grasp of another pitch invader who charged towards him for a hug during the game.
Ronaldo looked shocked as the man ran all the way up to him after evading security.
But Ronnie wanted no part as the invader reached out, before eventually being dragged away by stadium staff.
However, one lucky fan did manage to get to Ronaldo at the final whistle, getting a treasured hug as well as the legend’s match shirt.
The young girl was in tears after forcing her way past security to get up close to her idol.
He then earned a huge roar from the crowd for stripping off his prized number seven top and handing it to her after a brief cuddle.
As for the game itself, Portugal held on to a draw by the skin of their teeth, meaning Fernando Santos’ men will now only need a point at home to Serbia this Sunday to top their group.
Ronaldo, 36, put the visitors in the driving seat early on by breaking free and shimmying beyond three Ireland shirts – but no one was in the box to make the crucial touch.
He then teed up Andre Silva, but the RB Leipzig striker blazed over the bar.
The hosts hit back strongly with West Brom’s Callum Robinson sending a dipping and curling strike agonisingly wide.
Manchester United fans were made to sweat when Ronaldo went down in the box after a challenge from Matt Doherty and was left clutching his back – but he carried on.
Red hot Baggies man Robinson was then involved again down the other end.
He kept the ball alive after a desperate scramble in the box and pinged an inch-perfect cross into the area, but Chiedozie Ogbene headed inches away from goal.
After the break, Josh Cullen stung the hands of Rui Patricio with a long-range shot.
Ronaldo then stood over a trademark free-kick, but smacked it straight into the wall.
And he had his head in his hands after scuppering a peach of an opportunity to put Portugal ahead after the ball was put on a plate by Silva.
The ex-Juventus star got above Jeff Hendrick with a glancing header but luckily for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, his effort was a fraction wide.
Frustrations boiled over for Santos’ side after Pepe was sent off for a second yellow after lightly shoving Robinson in the face on 81 minutes.
And Portugal’s blushes were spared when Matt Doherty put the ball in the net, but the whistle had already gone after Will Keane impeded Patricio.
EFCC quizzes Ex-Edo Gov, Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn fraud
A former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, on Thursday, turned himself in for interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He was invited by the commission over alleged criminal diversion of public funds to the tune of N1.6bn.
The former governor arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC, at Jabi, Abuja, around 2pm, on Thursday.
Shortly after his exit as governor in 2007, Igbinedion was prosecuted by the EFCC and convicted for corruption.
But the new investigation, according to the source who was not authorised to speak on the matter, was based on a fresh evidence against him.
The source said that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State Government to finance an investment during his tenure, to settle the financial indebtedness of a company in which he had interest.
When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Commission, confirmed the invitation of the former governor but declined further comment.
