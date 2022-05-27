NEWS
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month
The Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and allied institutions have extended their ongoing strike by one month.
In a circular jointly signed by the national president of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, and the general secretary, Peters Adeyemi, the unions noted that the decision to extend the strike was to give more time for all demands to be met.
SSANU and NASU like the Academic Staff Union of Universities had declared a strike following the failure of the government to meet some of the lingering demands of the associations.
Though the federal government through the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had announced that the government would clear the outstanding minimum wage arrears, the unions had insisted on strike.
“In view of the fact that most of the issues in contention have not been resolved as the process of resolving same is ongoing and to allow the process to be concluded, we hereby direct that the ongoing strike be elongated by one month.
“Hopefully, all processes would have been concluded and all issues in dispute favorably resolved,” the unions noted in the statement.
Some of the demands of the unions include the inconsistent issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system, unpaid earned allowances, and delay in the renegotiation of FGN, NASU, SSANU agreements, and nonpayment of minimum wage arrears.
Others include neglect and poor funding of state universities, non-payment of retirement benefits to outgoing members of the unions, and usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures, among others.
NEWS
Nigerian court to pronounce former President Jonathan constitutionally, morally qualified to contest for 2023 President on Friday
Federal High Court sitting in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State will on Friday rule that former President Goodluck Jonathan is “constitutionally” qualified to contest for president in 2023, SaharaReporters reports.
Jonathan was Nigeria’s vice-president between 2007 and 2010. He became the president in May 2010 following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and completed the latter’s tenure.
Jonathan won the 2011 presidential election but lost his attempt to secure a second term in office in 2015.
SaharaReporters learnt that Jonathan through a proxy, Andy Solomon approached the court praying he is “pre-eminently constitutionally, morally and legally qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election.”
The case with suit no FHC/YNG/CS/2022 has Andy Solomon as the plaintiff and the former President and two others as defendants.
The judgment which is the plan of the Aso Rock cabal supporting Jonathan is expected to be delivered by Justice Hamma Adama Dashen on Friday, multiple sources told SaharaReporters on Thursday.
Justice Dashen, born on April 4, 1962, hails from Adamawa State.
“The case is Andy Solomon vs Dr. Goodluck Jonathan & 2 Ors. I understand tomorrow (Friday) is the day for that judgement from the Federal High Court in Yenagoa declaring Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest.
“They are tying up their loose ends,” a source privy to the case told SaharaReporters on Thursday.
Following speculations that he was preparing to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and seek the presidential ticket of the party, some Nigerians, including human rights lawyer Femi Falana, argued that his candidature will breach the constitution. But other Nigerians have also expressed different opinions on the issue.
Falana had based his position on Section 137 (3) of the Constitution, which provides as follows: “A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as president shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”
NEWS
Buhari off to Malabo for AU Summit
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo, where he will take part in the African Union (AU) Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.
A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the summit will specifically be focuses on security.
The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.
The statement reads: “The three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.
“At the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.
“President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.
NEWS
Peter Obi denies joining Kwankwaso’s NNPP
Former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State will not be joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)led by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Obi , who spoke through the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, also said he would not be settling for the position of Vice-President in any party.
Okupe said:
He (Obi) will not be joining the NNPP. You can quote me on this.”
When asked which party the former governor would be joining, Okupe said an announcement would be made on Friday morning.
Obi, who had purchased the N40m Presidential forms of the PDP and had even been screened to contest in the primary slated for Saturday, suddenly dumped the party on Wednesday.
The former governor was said to have met Kwankwaso while sources had also told our correspondent that he would be joining the Labour Party.
However, it was learnt that the NNPP had already settled for Kwankwaso and was only willing to give Obi the Vice-Presidential ticket, an offer the former governor was said to have rejected.
“He (Obi) will not settle for the position of Vice-President in any party,” said Okupe, while refusing to speak further on the matter.
Obi, who enjoys large support among the youths – the largest demographic in the country – was one of 15 Presidential aspirants in the PDP.
However, it was learnt the former Anambra governor had not been able to get the needed number of delegates to his side unlike other major aspirants like Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal; and Senate President Bukola Saraki.
Okupe had lamented on Arise Television on Wednesday that some Presidential aspirants were willing to give each delegate as high as $20,000, a development which the campaign DG described as outrageous.
The PDP has refused to make any comment on Obi’s departure.
However, Wike told Channels Television on Thursday that the former governor’s departure would be of no effect as he had failed to win his home state of Anambra for the PDP in two consecutive governorship elections.
Latest News
- NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month
- PDP Primaries: Senator withdraws car gifts from delegates, gives ultimatum for refund of dollars
- Nigerian court to pronounce former President Jonathan constitutionally, morally qualified to contest for 2023 President on Friday
- 2023: Police arrest 2 APC aspirants for allegedly refusing to step down
- Erik ten Hag ‘set to act’ on Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd transfer recommendation
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian court to pronounce former President Jonathan constitutionally, morally qualified to contest for 2023 President on Friday
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023: Police arrest 2 APC aspirants for allegedly refusing to step down
-
NEWS2 days ago
Suspended super cop, Abba Kyari, allegedly escapes murder in prison after inmates attacked him
-
NEWS1 day ago
Alleged threat to life: Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari safe in custody- Controller General of Corrections
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari off to Malabo for AU Summit
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
PDP Primaries: Senator withdraws car gifts from delegates, gives ultimatum for refund of dollars
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Erik ten Hag ‘set to act’ on Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd transfer recommendation
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Twitter shareholders sue Elon Musk and Twitter over chaotic deal